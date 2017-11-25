New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) celebrates his goal during the first period. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Detroit — Scrambling back furiously from a 3-1 deficit at 6:12 of the third period, the Red Wings ended up losing 4-3 in overtime to the Nerw Jersey Devils on Saturday.

It is the fourth consecutive loss for the Wings. three of those in overtime.

Brian Gibbons beat Jimmy Howard from point-blank range in overtime, after intercepting a Wings pass from the sideboards in their own zone that nearly launched an attack up ice.

The Wings got two goals from 33-year-old David Booth, who started when Jeff Blashill switched from 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a few previous games to 12 forwards and six defensemen.

They were his first goals for the team, and first of the season for the Detroit native, who grew up in Washington Township.

Anthony Mantha scored his 11th goal of the season.

Trevor Daley sat out the game after apparently aggravating a stinger he suffered in Friday’s game Friday against the Rangers.

The Devils got goals from Brian Boyle — his third of the season while playing in just 13 games due to treatments for a form of leukemia — Taylor Hall, his eighth, and 18-year-old Nico Hischier, his fourth.

The lineup for New Jersey featured eight players 23 years old or younger, as the Devils rebuild quickly under general manager Ray Shero, formerly of the Penguins.

The Wings lifted Petr Mrazek in the third period after he yielded the third Devils goal.

However, Mrazek fell hard to the ice a few minutes earlier when Adam Henrique ran the crease on a goal that was disallowed, and the goalie, in his first start in seven games since Nov. 9, reportedly left the game for a concussion protocol.

