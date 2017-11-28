Detroit center Dylan Larkin looks away as Los Angeles celebrates a goal by Anze Kopitar. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Games can shift quickly in professional sports, and specifically in the NHL.

Such was the case Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena, in a game the Red Wings had the lead and a measure of control.

Then, the Los Angeles Kings scored twice in the final three minutes of the second period and added another in the opening minute of the third — three goals in a span of 3 minutes 15 seconds — eventually defeating the Red Wings 4-1.

BOX SCORE: Kings 4, Red Wings 1

The loss extended the Red Wings’(10-10-5, 25 points) losing streak to five games (0-2-3) as they are quickly wasting this extended home stand.

Mike Green’s goal, his second of the season, in the first period held up deep into the second, though the goaltending of Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick kept the Kings close (while Jimmy Howard was equally effective at the other end).

The Kings finally capitalized with Dustin Brown tying the game at 17:43 of the second, wristing a shot past Howard on the far post.

Los Angeles kept pressing, and earned a power play on a Darren Helm interference penalty at 19:45.

The Kings won the faceoff, and executed a perfect passing play, with Drew Doughty’s deft touch pass to Anze Kopitar — who was the best player other than Quick on the ice - resulting in a Kopitar one-timer at 19:53, just eight seconds into the power play.

Just 58 seconds into the third period, impressive rookie Adrian Kempe scored his 8th goal depositing a rebound off the end boards past Howard at the post.

Kopitar was credited with his second goal and 12th of the season at 12:17 of the third period, though the shot appeared to deflect off Brown, and past Howard.

Howard and Quick were both outstanding at various moments, but it was Quick who had the edge in the second period, keeping the Kings in the game.

Quick’s best save was a sprawling save on Dylan Larkin, who was in deep with Tomas Tatar and had most of the net to shoot at.

Quick twice frustrated Gustav Nyquist with highlight-reel saves, the better one on a 2-on-1 rush that Nyquist put a bit of a fake but couldn’t solve the Kings’ goaltender.

Los Angeles (14-8-3, 31 points) looked much like the team that has won two Stanley Cups with this core group of veterans — not the team that missed the playoffs last season.

Coach Jeff Blashill talked after the morning skate about how the Kings missed Quick most of last season (knee surgery), but have regained their team identity.

“They had a huge part of their team out for a large part of last year, one of the best goalies in the league,” Blashill said. “They still play real north hockey. They don’t take any unnecessary risks up the ice, they get the puck in behind you, grind you in the offensive zone, and they’re a great checking team.

“Those things have been around a while. Obviously Quick has had a real good start. They’ve gained a lot of confidence but they’ve been a real good team for a number of years.”

The Kings missing the playoffs last season, said Blashill, could be attributed to a pair of key factors.

“It’s a hard league to win in every single year, and that gets proven year in and year out,” Blashill said. “Sometimes you’re going to have an off year — especially when you lose a big piece like Quick.”

The Red Wings’ main highlight early was Green’s goal.

Green took a pass from Frans Nielsen — who was credited with his 400th career point with the assist — leading to a 2-on-1 rush, and skating down the wing, froze Quick with a fake, then flipped a shot high over Quick’s shoulder.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan