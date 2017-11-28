Kings 4, Red Wings 1
Detroit center Dylan Larkin looks away as Los Angeles
Detroit center Dylan Larkin looks away as Los Angeles celebrates a goal by Anze Kopitar in the third period in a 4-1 loss to the Kings, November 28, 2017 at Little Caesars Arena. It was Detroit's fifth consecutive loss.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Los Angeles center Trevor Lewis tries to get the puck
Los Angeles center Trevor Lewis tries to get the puck past Detroit defenseman Mike Green and goalie Jimmy Howard in the second period. The Kings defeated the Wings 4-1 on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Little Caesars Arena. It was Detroit's fifth consecutive loss.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings wear lavender jerseys for warmups for
The Red Wings wear lavender jerseys for warmups for Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 28, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm reaches out for the puck
Detroit center Darren Helm reaches out for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green scores a goal with this
Detroit defenseman Mike Green scores a goal with this shot in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, center Frans
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, center Frans Nielsen, and center Luke Glendening celebrate a goal by Green in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to get the
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to get the puck past Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Los Angeles defenseman
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Los Angeles defenseman Derek Forbort battle for the puck behind Los Angeles' net in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Los Angeles center
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar battle for a faceoff in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Los Angeles right wing Dustin Brown can't get the puck
Los Angeles right wing Dustin Brown can't get the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Los Angeles
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Los Angeles defenseman Oscar Fantenberg battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist battles to keep control
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist battles to keep control of the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings wear lavender
Goalie Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings wear lavender jerseys for warm-ups for Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard takes a shot off his face
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard takes a shot off his face mask in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet keeps the puck away
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet keeps the puck away from Los Angeles center Tyler Toffoli in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Los Angeles left wing Tanner Pearson tries to deflect
Los Angeles left wing Tanner Pearson tries to deflect the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Los Angeles
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Los Angeles right wing Marian Gaborik battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Los Angeles left wing Tanner Pearson tries to deflect
Los Angeles left wing Tanner Pearson tries to deflect the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman Nick Jensen battle for the puck with Los Angeles left wing Tanner Pearson in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Los Angeles right wing Dustin Brown is pushed into
Los Angeles right wing Dustin Brown is pushed into the boards by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes his way out onto
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes his way out onto the ice for the start of the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson fist-bumps a fan
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson fist-bumps a fan while walking onto the ice for the start of the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck up the
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck up the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to get the
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to get the puck past Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall and Los Angeles
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall and Los Angeles center Nic Dowd battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Los Angeles center
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Los Angeles center Tyler Toffoli battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Games can shift quickly in professional sports, and specifically in the NHL.

    Such was the case Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena, in a game the Red Wings had the lead and a measure of control.

    Then, the Los Angeles Kings scored twice in the final three minutes of the second period and added another in the opening minute of the third — three goals in a span of 3 minutes 15 seconds — eventually defeating the Red Wings 4-1.

    BOX SCORE: Kings 4, Red Wings 1

    The loss extended the Red Wings’(10-10-5, 25 points) losing streak to five games (0-2-3) as they are quickly wasting this extended home stand.

    Mike Green’s goal, his second of the season, in the first period held up deep into the second, though the goaltending of Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick kept the Kings close (while Jimmy Howard was equally effective at the other end).

    The Kings finally capitalized with Dustin Brown tying the game at 17:43 of the second, wristing a shot past Howard on the far post.

    Los Angeles kept pressing, and earned a power play on a Darren Helm interference penalty at 19:45.

    The Kings won the faceoff, and executed a perfect passing play, with Drew Doughty’s deft touch pass to Anze Kopitar — who was the best player other than Quick on the ice - resulting in a Kopitar one-timer at 19:53, just eight seconds into the power play.

    Just 58 seconds into the third period, impressive rookie Adrian Kempe scored his 8th goal depositing a rebound off the end boards past Howard at the post.

    Kopitar was credited with his second goal and 12th of the season at 12:17 of the third period, though the shot appeared to deflect off Brown, and past Howard.

    Howard and Quick were both outstanding at various moments, but it was Quick who had the edge in the second period, keeping the Kings in the game.
    Quick’s best save was a sprawling save on Dylan Larkin, who was in deep with Tomas Tatar and had most of the net to shoot at.

    Quick twice frustrated Gustav Nyquist with highlight-reel saves, the better one on a 2-on-1 rush that Nyquist put a bit of a fake but couldn’t solve the Kings’ goaltender.

    Los Angeles (14-8-3, 31 points) looked much like the team that has won two Stanley Cups with this core group of veterans — not the team that missed the playoffs last season.

    Coach Jeff Blashill talked after the morning skate about how the Kings missed Quick most of last season (knee surgery), but have regained their team identity.

    “They had a huge part of their team out for a large part of last year, one of the best goalies in the league,” Blashill said. “They still play real north hockey. They don’t take any unnecessary risks up the ice, they get the puck in behind you, grind you in the offensive zone, and they’re a great checking team.

    “Those things have been around a while.  Obviously Quick has had a real good start. They’ve gained a lot of confidence but they’ve been a real good team for a number of years.”

    The Kings missing the playoffs last season, said Blashill, could be attributed to a pair of key factors.

    “It’s a hard league to win in every single year, and that gets proven year in and year out,” Blashill said. “Sometimes you’re going to have an off year — especially when you lose a big piece like Quick.”

    The Red Wings’ main highlight early was Green’s goal.

    Green took a pass from Frans Nielsen — who was credited with his 400th career point with the assist — leading to a 2-on-1 rush, and skating down the wing, froze Quick with a fake, then flipped a shot high over Quick’s shoulder.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE