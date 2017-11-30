Canadiens 6, Red Wings 3
Montreal celebrates a goal by right wing Brendan Gallagher
Montreal celebrates a goal by right wing Brendan Gallagher in the third period to make the score 5-2 during Detroit's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens at Joe Louis Arena, November 30, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(from left) Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, defenseman
(from left) Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, defenseman Trevor Daley, and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Mantha's first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 30, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal center Alex Galchenyuk celebrates his goal
Montreal center Alex Galchenyuk celebrates his goal to put the Canadiens up 4-2 in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg battles for the
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg battles for the puck with Montreal center Byron Froese, left, and defenseman David Schlemko in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect the puck past Montreal goalie Carey Price in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening charges up the ice with
Detroit center Luke Glendening charges up the ice with the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to get the puck
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to get the puck past Montreal defenseman David Schlemko and goalie Carey Price in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser passes the puck around
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser passes the puck around Montreal left wing Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar celebrates his first
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar celebrates his first period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening checks Montreal defenseman
Detroit center Luke Glendening checks Montreal defenseman Victor Mete as he scoops up the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal center Andrew Shaw tries to get the puck past
Montreal center Andrew Shaw tries to get the puck past Detroit defenseman Mike Green and goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser keeps his eye on
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser keeps his eye on the bouncing puck during the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser tries to steal the
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser tries to steal the puck from Montreal center Andrew Shaw in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard reaches out for a glove
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard reaches out for a glove save in front of Montreal left wing Jacob De La Rose in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet passes the puck during
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet passes the puck during the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green reaches the puck ahead
Detroit defenseman Mike Green reaches the puck ahead of Montreal defenseman Victor Mete in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal right wing Brendan Gallagher, left, and center
Montreal right wing Brendan Gallagher, left, and center Tomas Plekanec celebrate a goal on Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard by Montreal left wing Charles Hudon in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A shot by Montreal center Andrew Shaw flies past Detroit
A shot by Montreal center Andrew Shaw flies past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard for a second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal left wing Daniel Carr stretches out for the
Montreal left wing Daniel Carr stretches out for the puck ahead of Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson scoops up the
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson scoops up the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Montreal center
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Montreal center Paul Byron battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Montreal left
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Montreal left wing Max Pacioretty battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou and Montreal left
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou and Montreal left wing Phillip Danault battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal goalie Carey Price gets hit in the facemask
Montreal goalie Carey Price gets hit in the facemask with the puck as the play is screened by Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to get the
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to get the puck past Montreal defenseman Jakub Jerabek and goalie Carey Price in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit center Gustav Nyquist, goalie Jimmy
(From left) Detroit center Gustav Nyquist, goalie Jimmy Howard, and left wing David Booth react after a goal by Montreal right wing Brendan Gallagher in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Montreal defenseman
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Montreal defenseman Jordie Benn battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet and Montreal center
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet and Montreal center Andrew Shaw battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Many Red Wings players, and coach Jeff Blashill, were talking about the importance of these two games against Montreal. A divisional opponent, tight standings, about how important the game are even this early in the regular season.

    If it’s the case, then the Red Wings hurt themselves — and are continuing to damage their spot in the standings on this homestand — Thursday night with a 6-3 loss to the Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

    The Red Wings (10-11-5, 25 points) saw their winless streak reach six games (0-3-3), as well as dropping beneath Montreal in the Atlantic Division standings into fifth place.

    And the lack of success at LCA continues to be a confounding riddle for the Red Wings. Remember all the talk preceding this homestand, in which the Red Wings play 13 of 15 games at LCA? How it was make-or-break, a defining point of their season? This isn’t going good. They’re 2-3-4 during this stretch, 2-3-3 at LCA.

    So much for the advantages of playing on home ice. They’re 4-5-4 thus far this season.

    BOX SCORE: Canadiens 3, Red Wings 1

    “We’re trying to create that momentum and roll here in our building,” defenseman Mike Green said earlier in the week. “If we can kind of get some wins here and create some energy, we can kind of roll with it.

    “We knew going into this home stretch we’re playing some good teams. We really want to focus on getting points here at home and we’ve kind of had a little setback here.

    “But we have time to get those final points (during this homestand).”

    Those points didn’t come Thursday.

    More: Red Wings GM Ken Holland says team needs to 'play better'

    In what’s sure to be a close playoff race, Tampa and Toronto have created some separation atop the Atlantic Division, while Boston and Montreal are beginning to gather steam upward in the standings.

    The Red Wings can’t afford a prolonged losing streak to fall deep in the standings.

    “I look at game one to game 82 equal and they’re all to me playoff games,” Blashill said. “We’ve talked about this a lot, how tight this league is. Nobody has enough skill, or skill level, above everybody else.

    “Every game is so close and certainly two games against a division opponent when you’re fighting for a spot, are going to be critical.”

    The Canadiens scored three times in the second period to erase a 2-1 Red Wings lead, and added insurance in the third, to grind out a win.

    Anthony Mantha (12th), Tomas Tatar (eighth, on the power play) and Frans Nielsen (seventh, power play) had Red Wings goals. Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 19 shots.

    Brendan Gallagher (11th and 12th, one on the power play), Charles Hudon (third), Andrew Shaw (sixth), Alex Galchenyuk (sixth) and Max Pacioretty (eighth, power play) had Montreal goals.

    The Canadiens (12-12-3, 27 points) won their fourth consecutive game, all since goaltender Carey Price (28 saves) has returned from injury and back to his All-World level after a poor start to his season.

    The Red Wings appeared to be in good shape in this game, then a flurry of Montreal offense — similar to Tuesday’s loss against Los Angeles — completely changed the complexion of the game. Hudon tied it at 2 at 4:46 of the second period, pouncing on a loose puck to the side after Gallagher drove to the net and the Red Wings converged, leaving a loose puck for Hudon to put past Howard.

    Shaw made it 3-2 Montreal at 5:29 after the Red Wings turned the puck over, and Jacob de la Rose fed Shaw on a partial rush. Galchenyuk extended the lead to 4-2 at 17:49, and may have sealed the outcome for all intent and purposes, putting back his own rebound during a Canadiens scramble in front of Howard

    tkulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

