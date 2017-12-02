MONTREAL, QC - DECEMBER 02: Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens scores a goal in the second period on goaltender Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on December 2, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis, Getty Images)

This is becoming an instant replay of last season — and that’s going to make for a long winter for Red Wings fans.

Two nights after a dismal performance against Montreal at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings traveled to Montreal Saturday and lost 10-1 to the Canadiens.

It was the first time the Red Wings have allowed eight goals or more on the road since February 28, 2009, in Nashville.

This was more dismal. Much more. Awful.

And it’s fair to wonder if some sort of changes — be it coach Jeff Blashill, players, anything — is too far away if these kind of outcomes continue.

BOX SCORE: Canadiens 10, Red Wings 1

Exactly 22 years after the Red Wings defeated Montreal 11-1 and drove goaltender Patrick Roy from the Canadiens to Colorado, Montreal extracted a measure of revenge.

And at just about the same point the Red Wings began slipping out of any real possibility of playoff contention — at least stopped looking like a playoff team — it’s beginning to happen again.

They’re wasting an advantageous home schedule — and not doing much better on the road.

Talk about an awful two games of hockey.

Heading into these back-to-back games against a division and Original Six rival, the Red Wings were talking about the importance of this back-to-back and the opportunity to establish a solid position in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings.

Two losses to Montreal later, the Red Wings saw their winless streak extend to seven (0-4-3) as they sink deeper, lower in the standings.

And as they saw last season, you don’t want to fall behind too many teams and be too far down in the standings. Passibng teams is just too difficult.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his sixth goal at 9:46 of the third period — cutting the Montreal lead to 8-1.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek started, gave up five goals on 25 shots, but received no help from this teamates. Jimmy Howard made four saves on nine shots and also was left to fend for himself.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan