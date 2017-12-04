Scott Wilson and Buffalo defenseman Viktor Antipin battle for the puck in the first period of a game last month. Wilson was traded to the Sabres on Monday. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — With the reality of a seven-game winless streak swirling everywhere around them, the Red Wings made a minor personnel move Monday in trading forward Scott Wilson to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

Wilson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins early this season for Riley Sheahan, with draft picks going both ways.

Wilson, 25, didn’t register a point in his 18 games with the Red Wings, mainly playing on the fourth line.

