Red Wings 5, Jets 1
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist gets tangled up wth Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey and goalie Connor Hellebuyck as Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson scores in the third period of the Red Wings' 5-1 win over the Jets at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, December 5, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey skates away as the Red Wings celebrate a goal by defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey collide in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard comes out of the locker room for the start of the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Winnipeg left wing Nikolaj Ehlers battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Winnipeg right wing Patrik Laine in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams mix it up during a second period scuffle.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening shoots the puck in the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 5, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha keeps the puck away from Winnipeg center Bryan Little in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg keeps the puck away from Winnipeg defenseman Ben Chiarot in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm tries to steal the puck away from Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and center Gustav Nyquist move in on the puck in the first period. Both players would score in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Winnipeg defenseman Ben Chiarot battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader scores on Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist (facing) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, right wing Martin Frk, and center Gustav Nyquist celebrate after Ericsson scored a goal in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 5, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm scores on Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening checks Winnipeg defenseman Ben Chiarot in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou skates the puck away from Winnipeg left wing Nikolaj Ehlers in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen passes the puck away from Winnipeg right wing Joel Armia in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg and Winnipeg left wing Brandon Tanev battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to shoot the puck past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth and Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myers battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — The Red Wings talked for two days about the need to respond after playing such unacceptable hockey the last two games.

    Tuesday, in a game against arguably the best team in the Western Conference, the Red Wings answered their own challenge.

    They soundly defeated Winnipeg 5-1, ending a seven-game winless streak and winning their first game since Nov. 17.

    After being humiliated Saturday in Montreal (a 10-1 loss), rumors swirling about the futures of general manager Ken Holland and coach Jeff Blashill, and maybe the need for some sort of trade to shake up the roster, the Red Wings came out and played a crisp, cohesive game.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 5, Jets 1

    “We are definitely better than what we’ve showed lately,” said defenseman Danny DeKeyser Monday, 48 hours after the embarrassment in Montreal. “We have tons of great players in this room. We just have to come together and play together as a team.

    “Sometimes you have to go out there and not think and just play. That’s the biggest thing for us – just go out there and play hockey.”

    That the Red Wings (11-12-5, 27 points) did, keeping the dangerous Jets (17-7-4, 38 points) grounded most of the evening.

    Justin Abdelkader, Gustav Nyquist, Jonathan Ericsson, Darren Helm and David Booth scored for the Red Wings, while goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 25 shots.

    Ericsson, Helm and Booth scored 5 minutes 45 seconds apart – Ericsson beginning the barrage at 4:55 – to break open what had been a slim 2-1 Red Wings lead.

    Patrik Laine (power play) had the Jets' goal.

    After five awful periods against Montreal dating back to the last two games, the Red Wings needed a good start.

    They definitely put together one in the opening 20 minutes Tuesday, thoroughly outplaying Winnipeg.

    The Red Wings outshot the Jets 16-3 in the first period — the least the Red Wings have allowed in a period this season.

    And this against a Winnipeg team that came in leading the NHL with 36 first-period goals.

    The jump produced two badly needed goals, taking the early lead.

    Abdelkader gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 10:42, his fifth goal.

    Nyquist took a shot from above the hash marks that appeared to deflect off two, maybe three sticks, and settle momentarily just outside the crease.

    Abdelkader skated to it and put it past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (Commerce Township) for the lead.

    The Red Wings had a glorious opportunity with a 1:54 two-man advantage, and though they had plenty of possession time, they couldn’t find the net.

    But, just as time was expiring on the power play, Tomas Tatar lifted a shot that Hellebuyck stopped but the rebound went to Nyquist, who lifted a shot just under the crossbar for his seventh goal, at 14:43.

    Coach Jeff Blashill talked after the morning skate about forcing the Jets to play defense, and that’s exactly what the Red Wings did.

    “They’re really, really pressuring the puck well and not really having to play a whole bunch of defense,” said Blashill, of Winnipeg’s successful style. “They had the puck almost the whole game (in Sunday’s victory over Ottawa), so they’ve done a real good of pressuring.

    “In hockey, one of the two teams has the other one on their heels in the games I watch. Most of the time, Winnipeg has their opponents on their heels.

    “We have to put them on their heels, otherwise it’ll be a tough night. Make them defend and make it hard to skate up our ice.”

    Winnipeg cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period on their own two-man advantage.

    The Jets worked the puck to Laine on the dot. Laine, who has one of the best slapshots in the NHL, promptly one-timed a shot past Howard for his 14th goal, at 6:25.

    The Red Wings had their own two-man advantage for 1:05 toward the end of the period, but failed to generate any dangerous chances.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

