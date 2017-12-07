Joe Louis Arena was home to four Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championships (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and more than 600 concerts and events since first opening in 1979. (Photo: Detroit News, file)

Detroit — An online auction of Red Wings memorabilia left behind at the Joe Louis Arena begins Saturday, owners of the Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday.

That auction begins at 7 a.m. local time at www.BidOnTheJoe.com. Available collectibles include “Al the Octopus,” the “Greatness is a Choice” sign that was displayed in the Red Wings’ locker room, photos celebrating Stanley Cup Championship teams and Red Wings greats, arena signage, used player lockers, the Red Wings’ official locker room doors and more.

The auction, being held in conjunction with Schneider Industries, will conclude at 10 a.m. Dec. 16. Details of a separate sale of the seats at Joe Louis Arena will be announced in the coming weeks.

The auction begins as Olympia Entertainment and Detroit Red Wings employees are in the process of relocating their offices to the innovative Little Caesars Arena. The companies expect to fully depart Joe Louis Arena by Dec. 31.

“We’re excited to provide fans an opportunity to celebrate Joe Louis Arena’s rich tradition and heritage through this auction,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “The Joe will always represent a special era, where countless memories in sports and entertainment were made for the Detroit community and its people.”

