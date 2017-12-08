Detroit right wing Martin Frk hasn't scored since Nov. 9 against Calgary. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Martin Frk was still frustrated with himself Friday after practice.

And this was several days after the Red Wings had defeated Winnipeg, but were unsuccessful on two long 5-on-3 power play opportunities.

The inability to convert in those situations bothered Frk, whose cannon-like shot is a big part of the power play.

And especially when the other team has two men in their penalty box.

“I have to go and score on that,” Frk said. “When you have an opportunity to score, and I didn’t do it, I have to be better with that and make sure to put it in the net.

“That’s a situation that can win you the game. I have to be real good at it. I have a lot of minutes there (on the power play) and it’s something I have to work on and be better.”

Tuesday’s game was only the second for Frk since returning from a groin injury that kept out of the lineup for eight games. Because of the injury, Frk hasn’t scored a goal dating back to Nov. 9 against Calgary.

So, it’s likely Frk is getting antsy simply for the opportunity to score a goal.

And on a 5-on-3, that’s where a goal-scorer like Frk can break through.

More:Well-rested Red Wings refocus on physical play

“Not every game you have a 5-on-3, and we had two against Winnipeg, and they were pretty long, too, and we didn’t score,” Frk said. “If that game was tight, that could be a game changer. The good thing is we won, and we scored 5-on-5.

“(But) it can be a big difference if you score (on the power play).”

Frk studies players similar to him in terms of big shots on the power play, guys who can instantly score with a one-timer, players with a shot who need to be accounted for by opponents.

Veterans such as Alex Ovechkin (Washington) and Steven Stamkos (Tampa) are elite players in that way, dynamic goal scorers.

Frk is also eager to get a look Saturday at St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko, another of the pure goal scorers in the NHL, such as Patrik Laine of Winnipeg (who scored on a 5-on-3 Tuesday against the Red Wings).

“He (Laine) scored right away when they had a five-on-three,” Frk said. “Learn from the best, right? I have to be better than that. I want to make sure it goes in the net.

“I’m really excited to see Tarasenko because he’s a left-handed shot. There are a lot of older guys who are right-handed shots, they have their spots, and they produce. They’re doing a good job and have scored quite a few goals.

“Ovi and Stamkos, these guys have been in the league a long time and they know exactly where to stand and also know how to shoot it and score. It’s definitely a good thing to watch and learn for me.”

Bertuzzi recalled

The Red Wings recalled forward Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids.

More:New Mike Ilitch-inspired organ ‘makes a statement’ at LCA

Bertuzzi has 9 points (5 goals) and 22 penalty minutes in 12 games with the Griffins.

Bertuzzi missed a month out of training camp this season because of inflammation around his wrist, which ended any chance of the left wing making the the NHL team to open the season.

Bertuzzi played seven games with the Red Wings last season in his NHL debut.

Bertuzzi, a 2013 second-round draft pick, was the playoff MVP (9 goals and 19 points, in 19 games) in the American League last season, leading the Griffins to the Calder Cup.

With Bertuzzi promoted to the NHL, the organization promoted forward Zach Nastasiuk from Toledo to Grand Rapids.

Nastasiuk had 12 points (six goals) in 20 games in Toledo.

A big fan

Count goaltender Jimmy Howard as a big fan of the rare NHL afternoon game.

Saturday’s afternoon game is one of only two the Red Wings have on their home schedule this season (the other is March 31 against Ottawa).

Howard enjoys the simplicity of a day game.

“I love it, I love the 1 p.m. starts,” Howard said. “You just get up and go to the rink and play a game. There’s no thinking, no waiting around. You just get up and go play.

“I enjoy it.”

Plus there’s an added psychological benefit.

“When you leave the building, it’s still light out,” Howard said. “It’s nice.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan



Blues at Red Wings

Faceoff: 1 p.m., Saturday, Little Caesars Arena.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 The Ticket.

Outlook: St. Louis (19-8-2, 40 points) leads the Central Division and has won six of its last 10 games (6-3-1)…The Blues have the third-best road record in the NHL (9-3-2)…C Brayden Schenn (14 goals, 20 assists) has been an outstanding trade acquisition.



