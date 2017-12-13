Bruins 3, Red Wings 2, overtime
Boston Bruins center Riley Nash slides into the net
Boston Bruins center Riley Nash slides into the net as Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard watches in the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 13, 2017, in Detroit.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug skates with the
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug skates with the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen defends in the first period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk plays against
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak shoots against
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a Boston
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a Boston Bruins' Anders Bjork shot as Niklas Kronwall defends in the first period.  Paul Sancya, AP
The Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins in the
The Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins in the first period. A snow storm in the metro Detroit area kept attendance down at the mid-week game.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Boston
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk battle for the puck in the first period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins center Riley Nash shoots against the
Boston Bruins center Riley Nash shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin tries to deflect
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin tries to deflect a shot on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask in the second period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin skates with the
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin skates with the puck as Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara defends in the second period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin wins a face offa
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin wins a face offa against Boston Bruins center Riley Nash in the second period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings' Tomas Tatar celebrates his goal
Detroit Red Wings' Tomas Tatar celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins in the second period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara clears the puck
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara clears the puck as Detroit Red Wings right wing Martin Frk chases in the second period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins center Noel Acciari scores on Detroit
Boston Bruins center Noel Acciari scores on Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard in the third period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins center David Krejci and Detroit Red Wings
Boston Bruins center David Krejci and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck during a face-off in the third period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, right, celebrates
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, right, celebrates his goal against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard with David Backes in the third period.  Paul Sancya, AP
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand scores against
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard during overtime.  Paul Sancya, AP
    Detroit — Another game into overtime, and another Red Wings loss.

    Brad Marchand scored 35 seconds into overtime, giving the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory.

    It was the Red Wings’ sixth consecutive loss in overtime this season.

    Boston tied it 2-2 on David Pastrnak’s 15th goal at 18:34. The Bruins pulled goalie Tuukka Rask, and with the extra skater, Brad Marchand found Pastrnak alone at the post for an easy tap past goalie Jimmy Howard.

    The Red Wings had taken a 2-1 lead on Dylan Larkin’s shorthanded goal at 11:34.

    Darren Helm gathered a loose puck and fed Larkin streaking alone down the middle of the ice.

    Larkin froze goalie Tuukka Rask with a move, and neatly deposited his fifth goal, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

    It was the Red Wings fifth shorthanded goal of the season — two more than they had all last season.

    The Bruins (15-9-4) appeared to be gaining momentum, which was bad news for a Red Wings team that had won only once in the last 10 games.

    And, sure enough, ultimately it was another discouraging loss for the Red Wings (11-13-7), who sink deeper in the Atlantic Divisions standings.

    Noel Acciari tapped a loose puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard at 3:02, his second goal, after the Red Wings coughed up control of the puck after winning the faceoff.

    Tatar scored at 9:15 of the second period, breaking a scoreless tie.

    The Red Wings had been 0-for-13 over their last four games on the power play, and a dreadful 2-for-22 over seven games.

    Tatar got the puck near the dot, and snapped his ninth goal of the season, with Justin Abdelkader providing the screen in front of goalie Tuukka Rask.

    Just after Tatar’s goal, Howard denied David Pastrnak on a breakaway after Patrice Bergeron found Pastrnak past the Red Wings defense.

    The Red Wings outshot Boston 9-2 in the first period, not allowing a Bruins shot over the last 18:17.

    It was a season-low allowed for the Red Wings, who allowed three shots Dec. 5 to Winnipeg.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

