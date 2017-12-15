Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Red Wing left wing Justin Abdelkader battles
Buy Photo
Detroit Red Wing left wing Justin Abdelkader battles for the puck with several Toronto Maple Leafs players in the first period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto defenseman Andreas Borgman, left, and right
Buy Photo
Toronto defenseman Andreas Borgman, left, and right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrate Borgman's first period goal.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski looks on as Toronto
Buy Photo
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski looks on as Toronto celebrates a goal by defenseman Andreas Borgman in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Toronto defenseman
Buy Photo
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Toronto defenseman Roman Polak battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha scoops up a loose
Buy Photo
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha scoops up a loose puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Darren Helm skates the puck away from
Buy Photo
Detroit center Darren Helm skates the puck away from Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Toronto center Leo
Buy Photo
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Toronto center Leo Komarov battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader gets hit in the
Buy Photo
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader gets hit in the chest with the puck as he tries to deflect it past Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney sends the puck away
Buy Photo
Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney sends the puck away from Detroit center Darren Helm in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar skates with the puck
Buy Photo
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar skates with the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg, left, fist bumps teammate
Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg, left, fist bumps teammate Jonathan Ericsson as the team walks out onto the ice for the start of the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg watches as a goal
Buy Photo
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg watches as a goal by teammate Danny DeKeyser slips past Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley celebrates with his
Buy Photo
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley celebrates with his teammates after scoring a short-handed goal in the second period. It was Daley's first goal of the season.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto head coach Mike Babcock keeps an eye on the
Buy Photo
Toronto head coach Mike Babcock keeps an eye on the game in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrates with his
Buy Photo
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall received a hooking
Buy Photo
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall received a hooking penalty on this play with Toronto right wing Connor Brown in front of goalie Jimmy Howard in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill watches after Toronto
Buy Photo
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill watches after Toronto is given a power play in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley scores a short handed
Buy Photo
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley scores a short handed goal on Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney in the second period. It was Daley's first goal of the season.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto right wing William Nylander tries to get the
Buy Photo
Toronto right wing William Nylander tries to get the puck past Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley and goalie Jimmy Howard in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings fans celebrate after Detroit's Tomas Tatar
Red Wings fans celebrate after Detroit's Tomas Tatar scored in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar scores on Toronto goalie
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar scores on Toronto goalie Curtis McElhinney in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto head coach Mike Babcock yells at his players
Buy Photo
Toronto head coach Mike Babcock yells at his players in the second period.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Detroit left wing
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar celebrate Tatar's third period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Darren Helm battles for the puck with
Detroit center Darren Helm battles for the puck with Toronto defenseman Andreas Borgman, left, and defenseman Jake Gardiner in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey and Detroit center Andreas
Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey and Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to get the
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to get the puck past Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and goalie Curtis McElhinney in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Looking for offense to defeat a high-powered Toronto team Friday the Red Wings received it — just not from usual sources.
    In fact, very, very, unlikely sources.

    Defensemen Danny DeKeyser and Trevor Daley (shorthanded) scored their first goals of the season, sparking a second-period rally, and a more expected source, Tomas Tatar, added a third-period power play goal (Tatar’s 10th goal), leading the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory.

    Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 25 shots, as the Red Wings (12-13-7, 31 points) head out for four road games just before and after the holidays.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 1

    It was only the second victory in 12 games for the Red Wings (2-5-5), who closed out a long homestand of 13 of 15 games (4-4-5) at Little Caesars Arena.

    Not great, but a victory over a divisional, and Original Six rival such as Toronto will make the end of the homestand somewhat bearable.

    And it was thanks to a pair of defensemen who usually stop goals rather than produce them.

    Daley’s was the tiebreaker, at 11:22 of the second period.

    After a Maple Leafs turnover, Daley found himself on a 2-on-1 rush with Dylan Larkin.

    With the Leafs overplaying on Larkin, Daley skated to just outside the hash marks and snapped a shot past goalie Curtis McElhinney.

    DeKeyser tied the game 1-1 earlier in the period.

    DeKeyser trailed Henrik Zetterberg on a rush and quickly got to a loose puck just outside the dot, and flipped a shot just inside the goal post.

    Tatar clinched it with his power-play goal at 9:39 of the third period.

    Zetterberg threaded a pass to Tatar cutting to the net, and Tatar tapped the puck past McElhinney.

    Andreas Borgman scored the lone Leafs' goal, as Toronto lost its third consecutive game while playing their fifth game in seven nights.

    The Leafs (20-13-1, 41 points) were without star forward Auston Matthews (upper body), who missed his fourth consecutive game.

    In his short career Matthews has feasted on the Red Wings with eight points (six goals) in five games.

    “He’s one of the best players in the league,” said forward Anthony Mantha after the morning skate. “For us, the play is the same way, I don’t think there’s any difference if he’s in or out. We need to put them on their heels instead of them putting us on ours.”

    Despite not having Matthews in the lineup, coach Jeff Blashill regards Toronto’s forward depth among the best in the NHL.

    “They still have dangerous, dangerous players,” Blashill said. “They have guys like (Patrick) Marleau who’s been a career elite player in this league. (William) Nylander is one of the best players in the league. They have a great forward group.”

    Blashill felt a key against the Leafs was making them defend, which the Red Wings forced Toronto into doing for much of the game.

    “If they have the puck lots and are attacking lots, and get you on your heels, you’re in trouble,” Blashill said. “We better get them on their heels with our forecheck pressure, much the same way we’ve played the last four games.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE