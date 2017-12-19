Detroit Red Wings' Trevor Daley (83) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period. The Red Wings won 6-3. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

New York — They didn’t win nearly enough during a just completed long home stand.

But maybe being on the road will agree with them.

It certainly did Tuesday as the Red Wings defeated the New York Islanders 6-3, opening this four-game road trip

Defensemen Trevor Daley and Mike Green scored third-period goals, breaking a 3-3 tie, and sending the Red Wings (13-13-7, 33 points) to their second consecutive victory.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek withstood a barrage, stopping 34 shots in his first complete game since Nov. 9 – and win since Nov. 5.

Daley gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead at 10:03 of the third period.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 6, Islanders 3

The Islanders turned the puck over at the Red Wings' blue line and Dylan Larkin (three assists) carried the puck into the zone.

Larkin found Henrik Zetterberg (three assists), who left it for a trailing Daley, who wristed a shot from the edge of the circle past goalie Thomas Greiss for his second goal.

Green made it 5-3 with his third goal, beating Greiss off a 2-on-1 rush at 14:12.

Martin Frk, Gustav Nyquist (power play), Anthony Mantha and Luke Glendening (empty net) added Red Wings goals.

Anders Lee, Ryan Pulock (power play) and Josh Bailey (power play) scored for the Islanders (18-13-3, 39 points).

More:Health, Daley fuel Ericsson’s strong start for Wings

The Red Wings led 2-1 entering the second period but had to rally to tie the game heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Red Wings allowed the Islanders two power-play goals — both on Larkin penalties — to take the lead.

Pulock tied it 2-2 at 2:03 of the second period, his second goal, ripping a one-timer from the dot past Mrazek.

The Islanders dominated the period from a shots perspective — although the 23-4 edge seemed a bit generous — but the pressure didn’t produce Grade A scoring chances.

Mrazek turned aside an Islander 3-on-1 rush toward the midway point of the period, stopping Andrew Ladd’s shot from the slot.

But the Islanders went pack on the power play on Larkin’s tripping penalty.

2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

Islanders forward Matthew Barzal — a leading rookie of the year contender — lifted a between-the-legs shot at Mrazek that caromed into the slot, and Bailey, racing to the net, jammed the rebound for his 10th goal at 12:59.

The Red Wings needed a break, at that point, and Mantha produced it.

Greiss stumbled out of the play attempting to stop a Zetterberg scoring chance at the post.

The puck went to Mantha behind the net, who deflected the puck off Greiss’ pads and into the net with Greiss swimming in the crease.

The goal was Mantha’s 13th but ended a six-game drought with a goal or points.

Frk and Nyquist had first period goals, erasing an early 1-0 Islanders lead.

Lee opened the games’ scoring at 6:32 for the Islanders.

More:Many Trump voters would feel proposed budget cuts

John Tavares secured the puck in the corner and found Lee near the hash marks.

Lee, having a career-best season, snapped the puck past Mrazek for his 21st goal, giving the Islanders the quick lead.

But the Red Wings answered against an Islanders team that allows goals as quick as they score them (ranked second in goals scored, and second in most allowed).

Frk tied it 1-1, ending a personal eight-game goal-scoring drought.

Larkin carried the puck into the zone and found Jonathan Ericsson near the corner.

Ericsson made a fine pass through the slot to Frk, cutting to the net, and Frk knocked the puck past Greiss for his seventh goal.

The Red Wings kept the pressure on after Frk’s goal.

Earning a power play late in the period, the Red Wings capitalized against the Islanders’ 31st ranked penalty kill.

Zetterberg found Nyquist in a sharp angle near the circle, and Nyquist snapped a shot that beat Greis short side at 16:49, Nyquist’s ninth goal.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan