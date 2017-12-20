Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader was fined $5,000 for his spear Tuesday on New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Philadelphia —Justin Abdelkader’s holiday just got a little less bright.

Abdelkader was fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement — for his spear Tuesday on New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

Abdelkader was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The Red Wings won the game, 6-3, and play in Philadelphia this evening.

The Red Wings didn’t have a morning skate Wednesday.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan