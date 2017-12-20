Philadelphia —Justin Abdelkader’s holiday just got a little less bright.
Abdelkader was fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement — for his spear Tuesday on New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.
Abdelkader was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.
The Red Wings won the game, 6-3, and play in Philadelphia this evening.
The Red Wings didn’t have a morning skate Wednesday.
ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com
twitter.com/tkulfan
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs