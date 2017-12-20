Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard, right, cannot block a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds during the second period. (Photo: Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Philadelphia — In some ways, the Red Wings looked better over 60 minutes Wednesday than they did the night before.

But style points don’t mean much in the NHL.

And looking good as they did against Philadelphia, all it produced was a 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Red Wings much rather would have gotten the two points, as they did in New York against the Islanders, no matter how they looked.

“It’s tough. It’s one that feels like we left two points out there tonight,” said goaltender Jimmy Howard, who made 27 saves. “Maybe we just ran out of gas. We were only able to muster four shots in the third (period). But for the most part, we did a pretty good job.”

Flyers forward Sean Couturier put back in his own rebound in front of Howard for his 16th goal, breaking a 3-3 tie at 5:57 of the third period.

“We were in between on that play,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “You either have to take away space right away or back off. We talk about it a lot and we got caught in between. As a result, it ends up in our net.

“They made a skilled play, but we have to be in a better spot.”

Losing in Philadelphia is nothing new.

The Red Wings ended a 12-game losing streak that spanned 19 years last season when they defeated the Flyers, 3-2, in a shootout.

But the win streak only lasted one game.

Martin Frk (power play), Mike Green (power play) and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Red Wings, while Dylan Larkin added two assists.

The Red Wings (13-14-7, 33 points) saw their win streak end at a modest two games.

“They do a good job of spreading the zone and they certainly had some good chances off that,” Blashill said. “When you go on the road you don’t have room for error and we made a couple of errors. We have to make sure we’re tighter.

“There’s things that we’re doing well, (but) we have to find a way to win games."

To make matters worse, the Red Wings may have lost Luke Glendening for a period of time.

Glendening appeared to suffer a right arm injury in the first period and didn’t return.

Blashill said he had no immediate time frame as to how long Glendening could be out.

Dale Weise, Wayne Simmonds (power play) and Robert Hagg added goals for the Flyers (15-12-7, 37 points).

At a time when defense seems to increasingly take added significance, both teams flashed high-level skill in this game — particularly on the power play.

Remember last season, when the Red Wings’ power play — particularly on the road — was such a dilemma?

Not this season, and with two power-play goals last night, they are likely to march into the top five of the league.

But every time the Red Wings inched ahead, the Flyers answered.

And having played the night before, the Red Wings did look gassed in the final 20 minutes and were outshot, 10-4.

“We just didn’t get a push there,” Blashill said. “We didn’t have as much push as we needed and some of that is the momentum in the building.”

