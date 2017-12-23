Bruins 3, Red Wings 1
Frans Nielsen (51) of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates
Frans Nielsen (51) of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on December 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins won the game, 3-1.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Brad Marchand of the Bruins celebrates with teammates
Brad Marchand of the Bruins celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
David Pastrnak of the Bruins trips over Jimmy Howard
David Pastrnak of the Bruins trips over Jimmy Howard while taking a shot on goal during the first period.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard (35) blocks a shot
Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard (35) blocks a shot by Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period.  Michael Dwyer, AP
Niklas Kronwall of the Detroit Red Wings dives in front
Niklas Kronwall of the Detroit Red Wings dives in front of Tukka Rask during the second period.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Riley Nash of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against
Riley Nash of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins celebrates with
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Torey Krug, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, left, celebrates his
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, left, celebrates his goal with teammates including Torey Krug (47) during the third period.  Michael Dwyer, AP
Detroit Red Wings' Darren Helm (43) centers the puck
Detroit Red Wings' Darren Helm (43) centers the puck past Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) during the third period.  Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller (86) checks Detroit Red
Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller (86) checks Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader (8) in front of the net during the third period.  Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his empty-net goal during the third period.  Michael Dwyer, AP
    Boston — Merry Christmas for the Red Wings?

    It’s definitely going to be less merry, after they lost 3-1 Saturday to the Boston Bruins.

    The loss left the Red Wings (13-15-7) 10 points behind Boston (19-10-5) for the third place and the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

    With each loss — the Red Wings are 3-6-2 over their last 11 games — the playoffs appear to be a gift that won't be coming their way.

    “We all know the magnitude of this game standings-wise,” captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “It’s hard to be on the losing end.”

    The Red Wings are off for a three-day holiday break, not playing until Wednesday in New Jersey.

    BOX SCORE: Bruins 3, Red Wings 1

    When they return, realization has set in they’re at a critical juncture of the regular season.

    And, frankly, the season might have already been lost.

    “You look at the standings and it’s black and white, it’s right there,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “The good news is there’s still time. That last spot in the Atlantic (Division), I don’t think it’s out of reach. Even the top two (spots).

    “But we have to start putting some games together. We have to get hot and stay hot.”

    Boston’s Patrice Bergeron broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with his ninth goal.

    Jeff Blashill talks about the Red Wings' 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

    Bergeron than added his 10th on an empty-net goal with 12 seconds left.

    “It was an even game and they found a way to make one more play than us,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We have to find a way when we get back from Christmas, every game is like this.

    “We have to make a play to make a difference in the game.”

    Brad Marchand (who scored the first Boston goal) found Bergeron near the dot and Bergeron whistled a one-timer past goaltender Jimmy Howard at 6:11 of the third period.

    Dylan Larkin talks about how the holiday break can help the the Red Wings. Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

    Frans Nielsen (shorthanded) and Marchand traded goals on the same power play in the first period.

    Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 13:37 of the first period on a two-man advantage.

    The Bruins patiently worked the puck, and Marchand capitalized from the dot, with his 15th goal.

    But the Red Wings quickly answered with their NHL-leading 7th shorthanded goal.

    Nielsen forced a turnover in the neutral zone, carried the puck into the zone, and lifted a shot that beat goalie Tuukka Rask through his legs, Nielsen’s ninth goal, at 14:38.

    “There are tight games out there, and just get one bounce here or there to go our way and it’s a different story,” said Howard, who stopped 23 shots. “We’re doing a lot of good things out there. We’re just not getting results.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

