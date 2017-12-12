Chicago – USA Gymnastics says it has banned an Illinois coach after an investigation revealed he violated its code of ethical conduct by engaging in a sexual relationship with an athlete.

The Indianapolis-based organization says Todd Gardiner has been placed on its list of coaches permanently ineligible to coach in USA Gymnastics. Gardiner had worked with the Illinois Gymnastics Institute in Westmont, a suburb of Chicago.

Gardiner is not charged with any crimes, and USA Gymnastics released no details about when the alleged relationship occurred.

A message left at a phone number listed for a Todd Gardiner in suburban Chicago was not immediately returned.

The announcement follows the conviction of a former elite sports doctor associated with USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, on child porn and molestation charges. Nassar had also worked at Michigan State University.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.