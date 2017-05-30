Francis Atuanhene scored in the 46th minute for the Bucks. (Photo: Michigan Bucks/twitter)

Saint Louis FC's Danish midfielder Sebastian Dalgaard scored twice within a four-minute span as the United Soccer League side downed the Michigan Bucks, 2-1, Tuesday in a Round 3 U.S. Open Cup match.

The defeat at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac ended the Premier Development League club's cup run, which included victories over National Premier Soccer League's AFC Ann Arbor and North American Soccer League's Indy Eleven.

Dalgaard (12' and 16') staked Saint Louis FC to an early 2-0 lead as the Division 2 outfit threatened to add more but was turned away by Bucks goalkeeper Drew Shepherd (Ann Arbor/Western Michigan).

The Bucks' Francis Atuahene (Michigan) scored on a volley from 20 yards out shortly after the second half started to make it to 2-1, but Michigan couldn't find the equalizer.