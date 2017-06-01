Detroit FC fans show their support during lineup introductions against Glentoran FC. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Detroit News)

Winless in National Premier Soccer League play and mired in sixth place in the Great Lakes Division, Detroit City FC’s start on the field hasn’t been lollipops and balloons.

Off the field?

Le Rouge (0-1-2) continues to be America’s semi-professional great success story as the fourth-tier club draws upwards of 5,000 fans per game to Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Last Saturday, 5,067 spectators turned out as Tyler Moorman’s last-gasp goal lifted Detroit to a 1-0 victory over Irish League’s Glentoran FC in a friendly celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Detroit Cougars. To some, it might have seemed like five decades since DCFC last scored.

Moorman’s deft left-footed strike in the 86th minute was the team’s first score in 236 minutes, going back to Adam Spinks’ goal (30’) in a 2-2 draw with the Michigan Stars May 14. Detroit was shut out 2-0 at AFC Ann Arbor May 21.

Detroit coach Ben Pirmann hopes the exhibition victory is a gateway to winning.

Le Rouge faces two crucial NPSL matches this weekend, hosting Grand Rapids FC tonight (7:30) before traveling to Lafayette, Ind., for an encounter with FC Indiana Sunday (2 p.m.)

“I think things are starting to come together a little bit where we're`finally getting our group down,” Pirmann said. “That's the biggest thing where we continue to have players getting used to each other, continue to get players used to myself and how we want to play.”

On the other side of the state, Grand Rapids FC (2-1-1) is humming along. The club could be considered west Michigan’s soccer success story, averaging more than 4,000 fans for matches at Houseman Field.

The team, which sits in third in the Great Lakes Division, overcame some internal strife where five players departed last month.

Forward Anthony Bowie, who finished his freshman year at Western Michigan, has two goals in two matches.

“Anthony is a Grand Rapids player as most of our players are,” Grand Rapids FC coach George Moni said about Bowie, who played at Forest Hills Central High. “One of the things we take pride in is a majority of our players are from Grand Rapids.

“I think that’s a great way to showcase that talent.”

Intrastate soccer rivalries are fomenting. Detroit and Grand Rapids is at the top of the list.

The teams drew 0-0 at Keyworth Stadium and Grand Rapids won 5-2 at Houseman Field in their two meetings last season.

After Friday’s match, the teams will meet again June 17 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, Mich., where baseball’s West Michigan Whitecaps play.

“What makes it exciting is the presence of fans. Both teams have great support,” Moni said.

