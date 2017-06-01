Joe Cada. (Photo: Courtesy "Poker Night in America")

In the world of poker, most often, you’re on your own.

But not this week in Las Vegas, as the annual World Series of Poker circuit kicked off with a new, tag-team event that brought together several card sharks with Michigan ties.

Former Main Event champions Joe Cada (Shelby Township, 2009) and Ryan Riess (Clarkston, 2013) joined forces to create an alliance of a Michigan fan (Cada) and Michigan State fan (Riess).

Another intriguing team featured Ann Arbor’s Jeff Gross playing with record-setting Olympian Michael Phelps — they apparently met when Phelps was training at Michigan — as well as poker stars Antonio Esfandiari and Brian Rast.

Teams could consist of between two and four players, with the teammates splitting the $10,000 buy-in.

Of 102 teams that started play Wednesday, exactly half made it to Day 2.

The Cada-Riess duo didn’t survive Day 1, nor did Gross’ team.

Riess was dealt a big blow early Wednesday, losing nearly half the team’s starting stack of 50,000 chips, and never recovered.

While Cada and Riess are the two most well-known poker players from Michigan — each won more than $8 million for winning their Main Event — keep an eye on Gross, whose reputation is rising quickly. He cashed an impressive seven times in last year’s WSOP schedule, including one 18th-place finish that netted him nearly $200,000.

This summer, he’s looking for his first WSOP bracelet, Riess his second and Cada his third.

The WSOP schedule features 74 events, all at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, wrapping with the Main Event in July.

Indianan wins state event

Last month, FireKeepers Casino in Battle Creek hosted the largest and more lucrative poker tournament in Michigan history, featuring 1,066 players and more than $1 million in payouts.

Indiana’s Mike Shanahan, a 49-year-old attorney, won the Mid-States Poker Tour championship and a cool $216,829.

In heads-up action, Shanahan — whose previous best cash was less than $30,000 for finishing 291st at the 2015 WSOP Main Event — beat poker pro Aaron Massey, who won the title in 2016 and was making his third consecutive FireKeepers final table in a row, an impressive feat to be sure. Massey, won $131,646.

Woodhaven’s Frank Lucarelli took third and $85,699, and Walled Lake’s Justin Rice fourth and $57,924 in the $1,100 buy-in event.

The Firekeepers tournament has become a big event, and in a hurry. In Year 1 just four years ago, it drew only 272 participants.

