Detroit City FC waited to take advantage of its numerical advantage, defeating 10-man Grand Rapids FC 3-1 before a crowd of 5,144 at Keyworth Stadium Friday.

Late second-half goals by Shawn Lawson (78th minute) and Derrick Otim (82nd) broke a 1-1 deadlock as Le Rouge (1-2-1) earned its first National Premier Soccer League victory of the season.

Grand Rapids FC goalkeeper Noah Fazekas received a straight red card for his challenge on Detroit City FC’s Tyrone Monti in the third minute, reducing the visitor to 10 men.

Greg Timmer’s side volley from six yards out put Grand Rapids FC on the board in the 28th minute.

Detroit City FC responded on the ensuing kickoff as midfielder Louis Dargent unleashed a right-footed drive into the side netting. Defender Zack Bock (Western Michigan) sent Dargent down the right flank with a well-executed pass. Dargent, who plays collegiately at Coastal Carolina, dribbled into the 18-yard box before shooting.

Le Rouge’s numerical advantage didn’t show until midway through the first half.

DCFC won three consecutive corners, which included two in-swingers by Tyrone Monti, but no serious scoring chances resulted. Cyrus Saydee had a half volley veer wide in the 26th minute.

