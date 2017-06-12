Justin White, a staple on Fox Sports Detroit, and particularly Tigers telecasts, won an Emmy over the weekend during the Michigan chapter ceremonies at MotorCity Casino. (Photo: Twitter)

Talk about a bittersweet parting gift.

Justin White, a staple on Fox Sports Detroit, and particularly Tigers telecasts, won an Emmy over the weekend during the Michigan chapter ceremonies at MotorCity Casino.

White won Sports-News Feature for his heartwarming story on Brian Shilts, a high-school athlete from Lawton, Mich., who had a brain tumor and was told he’d never play football again — but he beat the odds.

The Emmy came at a crossroads for White, who announced June 1 that he was leaving FSD after nearly 10 years on the job.

Reached for comment by The News, White said it was his decision to leave, “but I wasn’t left with much of a choice.”

White wrote on Twitter: “I feel so fortunate to have played a small part in bringing you the teams you love over the last 8 and a half years. I hope it was half as much fun for you as it was for me.”

White joined FSD in 2008, after two years as a sports anchor and reporter in Lexington, Ky. The Syracuse graduate previously has worked at TV stations in Fargo, N.D., and Elmira, N.Y.

It’s unclear what his next career move is, though he has the resume to land on his feet. The Michigan Emmy this past weekend was the fifth of his career.

Other notable Emmy winners:

■John Keating, FSD: Talent-Anchor-Sports (his 12th, between Detroit and Denver).

■Justin Rose, WXYZ: Talent-Reporter-Sports (first win, first nomination).

Ticket’s tweaks

There are some programming items of note at 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM).

Bob Wojnowski, also a columnist at The News, has a new co-host for his 6 p.m. weekdays show, and will now work alongside Kyle Bogenschutz, known on air as Kyle Bogey.

Wojnowski has been flying solo on his show — which runs between 45 minutes and two hours, depending on if and when the Tigers are playing — since Jamie Samuelsen shifted to the morning show last August.

And speaking of the morning show, which runs 6-10 a.m., Samuelsen and Mike Stone have added a third member, Detroit native and Michigan State graduate Heather Park. She’s a familiar face to many Tigers fans, as the in-park host at Comerica Park. She also does work for CBS 62, and hosts “Michigan Golf Weekly.”

Stone and Samuelsen have been a two-person show since Sara Fouracre was let go in December.

More on Bogenschutz: He also will host the weekly Pistons show, and do pregame and postgame for the Pistons, who are back on 97.1 after three years at 105.1 (WMGC-FM). The Ticket decided to stay in-house rather than bring Jake Chapman over from 105.1.

