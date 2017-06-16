Detroit City FC will wear special black Adidas jerseys that will be later auctioned off for charity when the team plays Kalamazoo FC on Friday, June 23, at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium (7:30 p.m. kickoff).
All proceeds from a silent auction of player-worn jerseys will benefit Alternatives For Girls, which serves high-risk and homeless girls and young women in Detroit through prevention, shelter and outreach. The charity replica kits are available for purchase at the DCFC club shop.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs