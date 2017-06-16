Detroit City FC players will wear these jerseys when they play Kalamazoo FC on Friday, June 23, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. A silent auction will take place for the shirts with the proceeds going to Alternatives For Girls. (Photo: Detroit City FC)

Detroit City FC will wear special black Adidas jerseys that will be later auctioned off for charity when the team plays Kalamazoo FC on Friday, June 23, at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium (7:30 p.m. kickoff).

All proceeds from a silent auction of player-worn jerseys will benefit Alternatives For Girls, which serves high-risk and homeless girls and young women in Detroit through prevention, shelter and outreach. The charity replica kits are available for purchase at the DCFC club shop.