Detroit City FC ran its win streak to four, downing Grand Rapids FC 2-0 Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Township.
Shawn Lawson (Oakland) opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his fourth goal in four games. Bakie Goodman scored on a volley to near post in the 74th minute to make it 2-0.
Goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher (Detroit Mercy) saved a penalty from Grand Rapids FC's Scott Doney during extra time in the first half.
Detroit City FC (4-2-1) returns to action Friday when it hosts Kalamazoo FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs