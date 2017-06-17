Buy Photo Detroit City FC defeated Grand Rapids FC 2-0 on Saturday to run its win streak to four. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit City FC ran its win streak to four, downing Grand Rapids FC 2-0 Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Township.

Shawn Lawson (Oakland) opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his fourth goal in four games. Bakie Goodman scored on a volley to near post in the 74th minute to make it 2-0.

Goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher (Detroit Mercy) saved a penalty from Grand Rapids FC's Scott Doney during extra time in the first half.

Detroit City FC (4-2-1) returns to action Friday when it hosts Kalamazoo FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.