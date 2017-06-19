Detroit City FC announced Monday it will host WDET Appreciation Night for Le Rouge’s June 27 home match against FC Indiana. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit City FC announced Monday it will host WDET Appreciation Night for Le Rouge’s June 27 home match against FC Indiana.

According to DCFC, it’s the first public radio-themed night at an American sporting event.

“WDET is an invaluable cultural institution in our community and the premier teller of Detroit’s story,” DCFC co-owner Sean Mann said in statement. “In a time of uncertainty around federal funding for public broadcasting, it means a lot to us to have this opportunity to support Detroit’s NPR station.”

Several WDET personalities will be on hand for the match, including Jerome Vaughn and Pat Batcheller. There will also be pre-game festivities, an Ira Glass lookalike contest, a silent auction and a halftime obstacle course competition.

Proceeds from ticket purchases through WDET’s website between June 19-21 will support the station.

“WDET is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with DCFC,” WDET general manager Michelle Srbinovich said in statement. “This is a great example of how two organizations committed to Detroit can come together to make an impact in our community while having a great time.”