Jason Davis, host of SiriusXM's "United States of Soccer," will do his show 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday from Axle Brewing Company's Livernois Tap, 567 Livernois, Ferndale. (Photo: Jason Davis, "United States of Soccer")

SiriusXM’s “United States of Soccer,” hosted by Jason Davis, will broadcast live 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Axle Brewing Company’s Livernois Tap ahead of Detroit City FC’s home match against Kalamazoo FC.

Livernois Tap is at 567 Livernois St., Ferndale.

“United States of Soccer” airs nationwide 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays on SiriusXM FC, which is the satellite radio company’s 24/7 soccer channel. “United States of Soccer” named Detroit City FC its Bandwagon Club of the Year.

The live broadcast is open to the public.

Detroit City FC (4-2-1) enters Friday’s match at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium (kickoff 7:30 p.m.) riding a four-game win streak. Le Rouge sits in third place in the Great Lakes Division, four points out of a playoff spot and behind second-place Lansing United (6-0-2), which suffered a shock 3-0 defeat this weekend to Kalamazoo (2-2-4).