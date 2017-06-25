Detroit City FC has won six straight following its 2-1 road win over Milwaukee on Sunday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

The Shawn Lawson-Tyrone Mondi partnership struck again for Detroit City FC in a 2-1 road victory Sunday over Milwaukee, handing Le Rouge their sixth consecutive victory and vaulting the club into a playoff spot.

Lawson (Oakland) chipped the Milwaukee goalkeeper after Mondi spotted him the ball in the 84th minute to break a 1-1 tie. Earlier, Mondi scored his first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 28th minute to level it at 1.

Elijah Rice had an apparent goal from a header on a corner kick whistled off due to an offside in the 30th minute for Detroit City FC, which drew 3-3 against Milwaukee in its regular season home opener.

Nemanja Medic scored on the counter attack in the 18th minute for Milwaukee.

With the latest win, Detroit (6-2-1, 20 points) climbs into second place — and a playoff spot — in the NPSL Great Lakes Division.

Le Rouge returns to action Tuesday when it hosts FC Indiana at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.