The Shawn Lawson-Tyrone Mondi partnership struck again for Detroit City FC in a 2-1 road victory Sunday over Milwaukee, handing Le Rouge their sixth consecutive victory and vaulting the club into a playoff spot.
Lawson (Oakland) chipped the Milwaukee goalkeeper after Mondi spotted him the ball in the 84th minute to break a 1-1 tie. Earlier, Mondi scored his first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 28th minute to level it at 1.
Elijah Rice had an apparent goal from a header on a corner kick whistled off due to an offside in the 30th minute for Detroit City FC, which drew 3-3 against Milwaukee in its regular season home opener.
Nemanja Medic scored on the counter attack in the 18th minute for Milwaukee.
With the latest win, Detroit (6-2-1, 20 points) climbs into second place — and a playoff spot — in the NPSL Great Lakes Division.
Le Rouge returns to action Tuesday when it hosts FC Indiana at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
