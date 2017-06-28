Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Flint native Claressa Shields will vie for her first world boxing title next month in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Flint native Claressa Shields will vie for her first world boxing title next month in Detroit.

Shields (3-0, 1 KO) will fight WBC super middleweight world champion Nikki Adler on Aug. 4 at MGM Grand Detroit. The bout is the main event in Showtime’s “ShoBox: The Next Generation.”

Though it is just the 22-year-old Shields’ fourth professional fight, it’ll be the third title defense for Adler (16-0, nine KOs), who is making her United States debut. Adler is a Croatian who fights out of Germany.

The bout is also for the vacant IBF super middleweight title.

“It is a dream come true for me to be fighting for a major world title in just my fourth professional fight,” Shields said in a news release announcing the bout. “I thank the champ, Nikki Adler, and her team for accepting the challenge and for coming to the U.S. for this championship. This fight is not only a milestone for me, it also is the biggest fight of the year in women’s boxing. ... I promise to be in the best shape of my life and to give all my fans a performance to remember.”

It’ll be the third bout in Detroit for Shields, who this month, when she won a unanimous decision against Sydney LeBlanc to win the WBC Silver super middleweight championship at Masonic Temple. She defeated Szilvia Szabados in a fourth-round TKO in a March bout at MGM Grand.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are priced at $350, $250, $125 and $60. They will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.