Cyrus Saydee scored a goal and set up another as Detroit City FC won its eighth straight match to leapfrog into first place, defeating the Michigan Stars, 3-1, Friday before 4,391 spectators at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The three points lift Le Rouge (8-1-2, 26 points) above AFC Ann Arbor (8-1-1, 25 points) in the Great Lakes Conference. AFC Ann Arbor hosts third-place Lansing United (6-3, 18 points) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hollway Field.

Detroit hosts Ann Arbor next Friday in what will likely be a battle for Great Lakes supremacy at Keyworth Stadium. The Mighty Oak defeated Le Rouge, 2-0, in their previous encounter this season.

Against the Stars (1-3-6) Friday, DCFC’s Tyrone Mondi opened the scoring with a clever chip over the goalkeeper’s head. Luke Hauswirth blasted a looping ball from the Le Rouge to set up the strike.

Saydee (Michigan State) put Roddy Green through for a goal in the 27th minute before the Spartans standout added a tally of his own in the 57th.

The Stars’ Alexander Ofeimu poached a goal in the 90th minute, ending Le Rouge goalkeeper Fernando Pina’s shutout streak at 179 minutes.