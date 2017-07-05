Austin Ricci's goal in the 56th minute turned out to be the winner as the Michigan Bucks defeated K-W United, 3-2, Wednesday and moved into first place in the Premier Development League's Great Lakes Division.

Ricci (Oakland) scored from 20 yards out to give the Bucks (8-1-2, 25 points) a 3-0 lead in a match played at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac. K-W United (8-3-1, 25 points) stormed back on a penalty kick in the 66th minute and a goal by Wesley Cain in the 79th.

Goals by Jacob Bevan (15') and Kyle Thomson (19') put Michigan up 2-0 as goalkeeper Drew Shepherd (Ann Arbor/Western Michigan) made five first-half saves.

The Bucks defeated K-W United 1-0 on Sunday at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario to set up Wednesday's battle for first place.

The Bucks return to action Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Dutch Lions at Ultimate Soccer Arenas. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.