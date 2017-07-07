Detroit City FC and AFC Ann Arbor will have to wait until Tuesday to settle their battle for first place in the National Premier Soccer League Great Lakes Conference after Friday’s match was abandoned due to a water-logged field at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium.

The match will be replayed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at DCFC's home.

Meanwhile, the playoff picture became a little clearer for both teams. The Michigan Stars defeated third-place Lansing United, 2-1, Friday at Hurley Field in Berkley, making the postseason a more difficult climb for the East Lansing club.

The top two teams in the conference make the playoffs, which start July 22. Lansing (6-5-0, 18 points) has three matches left — two of those against second-place Detroit (8-1-2, 26 points).

Detroit visits Lansing United on Sunday. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at East Lansing Soccer Complex. The return leg is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Keyworth Stadium.

AFC Ann Arbor (9-1-1, 28 points) is in the driver’s seat. Along with Tuesday’s make-up match, the Mighty Oak travels to Grand Rapids July 14 before wrapping up the regular season at home against the Michigan Stars July 17.

The conference champion receives a first-round bye in the playoffs.