Officials abandoned the match between Detroit City FC and AFC Ann Arbor for player safety after thunderstorms left standing water on several areas of the field Friday at Keyworth Stadium.

The match was four minutes in when play was halted because of lightning. The score was 0-0.

The game will be made up at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at at Keyworth. Tickets from Friday’s match will be honored.

Ann Arbor (9-1-1) is in first place in the National Premier Soccer League Great Lakes Conference. Detroit (8-1-2) is in second.