Cyrus Saydee and Detroit City FC teammates celebrate the winning goal against Lansing United Sunday. (Photo: Youtube)

Cyrus Saydee's goal in the 57th minute lifted Detroit City FC to a 2-1 victory over Lansing United Sunday, enabling the club to clinch a berth in the National Premier Soccer League postseason.

The victory at East Lansing Soccer Complex, which was Le Rouge's ninth straight, also enabled the team to move ahead of AFC Ann Arbor in the NPSL Great Lakes Conference.

Detroit (9-2-1, 29 points) and Ann Arbor (9-1-1, 28 points) meet 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keyworth Stadium in a makeup of a match that was abandoned Friday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Lansing United's James DeCosemo opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, placing the ball on the inside of the left post. It was his third career goal against DCFC.

Three minutes later, Le Rouge's Shawn Lawson leveled it on a pass from Bakie Goodman.

The loss drops third-place Lansing United (6-0-6, 18 points) out of playoff contention with two matches left in the regular season.