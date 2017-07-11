Buy Photo DCFC's Roddy Green gets closed out by Ann Arbor's Tendai Jirira and Kaleb Jackson in the first half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Former Detroit City FC player Alec Lasinski returned to haunt his former club, scoring the winning goal to hand AFC Ann Arbor a 3-1 victory over its National Premier Soccer League rival Tuesday before a season-high 6,972 spectators at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

Ann Arbor’s James Vaughn scored twice, converting a penalty kick in the 90th minute to seal the victory in a make-up after Friday's encounter was postponed due to a flooded field.

The win enabled Ann Arbor (10-1-1, 31 points) to return to first place in the Great Lakes Conference while ending Detroit's nine-game winning streak.

Ann Arbor only needs a draw from its final two regular-season matches (at Grand Rapids on Friday or against the Michigan Stars at home on Monday) to clinch the division title and a first-round playoff bye. Detroit and Ann Arbor have already qualified for the postseason.

Detroit (9-2-2, 29 points) opened the scoring when Elijah Rice struck in the 44th minute, one-timing a pass from defender Kervin Kenton into the net.The build up came through the center and then down the left flank where Kenton delivered the well-timed pass.

Vaughn's free kick from 25 yards made it by the DCFC wall and past goalkeeper Fernando Pina to make it 1-1 in the 57th minute.

Three minutes later, Ann Arbor's Kaleb Jackson broke free at midfield before being stripped of the ball on a robust tackle in the penalty area by Tyrone Mondi, who tracked back 75 yards to make the play.

Pina couldn't handle Lasinski shot, which dribbled by him in the 65th minute to put AFC Ann Arbor up 2-1.

Detroit returns to action Friday when it hosts Lansing United at 7:30 p.m at Keyworth Stadium.