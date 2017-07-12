Jacob Bevan set the tone scoring in the opening minute as the Michigan Bucks defeated Chicago FC United, 4-1, Wednesday in Premier Development League action at Loyola University.

With the victory, the Bucks (9-1-3) clinched the Great Lakes Division title and top seed in the Central Conference playoffs.

Jared Timmer (19'), Jamie Carey-Morrell (28') and Austin Ricci (52') also scored for the Bucks, who ran their unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

The club closes out the regular season on Saturday against Derby City Rovers at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.