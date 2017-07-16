Planning for the transformation from baseball field to soccer pitch in the early stages Sunday at Comerica Park. This crew looks over plans in left field and does some measuring. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

After the Tigers defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 in 11 innings Sunday, workers began the process of transforming Comerica Park into a soccer facility ahead of Wednesday's match between AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain. Kickoff is 8 p.m.

The regulation 110-by-75 yard soccer field will run from the left-field wall to the first-base side. The skin of the infield diamond and warning track will be covered with sod to accommodate the temporary pitch.

AS Roma, which plays in Italy's Serie A, will train at Eastern Michigan University ahead of the encounter, which is part of International Champions Cup tournament. PSG, which competes in France's Ligue 1, is training in Miami and will fly in for the match.