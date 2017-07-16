Detroit City FC will host Dakota Fusion FC in the first round of the NPSL Midwest Region playoffs on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will host Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in the first round of NPSL Midwest Region playoffs. Kickoff is 7:30.

DCFC (9-2-3) has the fourth seed in the regional competition; Fargo, N.C.-based Dakota Fusion (9-5) has the fifth seed. AFC Ann Arbor (10-1-1) and Duluth FC (8-2-4) have the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds respectively and have first-round byes.

Le Rouge has a friendly at 7:30 Tuesday against Italian Serie B outfit Venezia FC at Keyworth before the playoff encounter. Tickets (general admission is $10) for the postseason match go on sale Monday and are available at detcityfc.com.