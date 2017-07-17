Alexis Witts of Canton, Ohio, performs in the floor exercise during the 2013 AAU Junior Olympics at Cobo Hall in Detroit. (Photo: Detroit News file)

The AAU Junior Olympics are coming back to Michigan and the Detroit Sports Commission needs your help.

The DSC is seeking volunteers to fill more than 3,000 shifts for the nation’s largest multisport youth event, which will take place across Metro Detroit from July 26-August 5.

Each volunteer will receive an official shirt and will play an integral role throughout the event, from registration to the awards ceremonies.

Individuals who work at least three shifts will receive priority sign-up to volunteer for future NCAA championship events hosted in Detroit, including the first and second rounds of the men’s NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2021, the men’s Frozen Four hockey championship in 2020 and the Division I wrestling championships in 2022.

The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Legacy Center in Brighton, Eastern Michigan’s Rynearson Stadium, Oakland University and Detroit Country Day High will serve as the host venues for various sporting events.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at www.detroitsports.org/aau. The deadline is July 24 at 8 a.m.

Since the AAU Junior Olympics began in 1967, it has been held in 19 states and 30 cities across the United States. This year marks the fourth time Metro Detroit will host the premier event, which is expected to attract more than 15,000 athletes and 30,000 spectators to the region.