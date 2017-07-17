Michigan football, AS Roma in skills competition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries throwing a
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries throwing a football with some assistance from Michigan quarterback John O'Korn during a skills competition between the two teams Monday, July 17, 2017, on the Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives AS Roma
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq after he fielded a punt during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his foot at kicking
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his foot at kicking and puts it through the uprights for a point during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq puts a kick through the
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq puts a kick through the uprights and both teams break into a cheer during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen Mason Cole shows some skills,
Buy Photo
Michigan offensive linemen Mason Cole shows some skills, tapping in a bouncing soccer ball into the net for a score, goofing around during the competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq pulls in a punt during
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq pulls in a punt during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler jokes around with
Buy Photo
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler jokes around with AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq and defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball,
Buy Photo
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball, trying his foot at kicking with limited success.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks
Buy Photo
Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball, trying his foot at kicking with limited success.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma soccer
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma soccer club CEO Umberto Gandini and coach Eusebio Di Francesco talk on the field during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons gives
Buy Photo
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons gives punting a football a try.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman works on his throwing
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman works on his throwing technique before the start of the skills competition as Michigan's Jon Runyan Jr. looks on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma soccer club coach Eusebio Di Francesco breaks
Buy Photo
AS Roma soccer club coach Eusebio Di Francesco breaks into a smile as his players and Michigan players switch sports for an afternoon with limited success.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh applauds AS Roma players
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh applauds AS Roma players during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries his foot at
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries his foot at kicking a football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman throws his arms
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman throws his arms up as his kick doesn't go through the uprights.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his hand at being
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his hand at being a quarterback during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons goes for
Buy Photo
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons goes for the long pass, trying out his quarterback skills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman form looks good
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman form looks good but his kick goes wide of the uprights.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. puts a shot on net
Buy Photo
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. puts a shot on net during the skills competition but is stopped cold.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can't pull in a
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can't pull in a punt return during a skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler does a throw-in during
Buy Photo
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler does a throw-in during the skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. tries his
Buy Photo
Michigan offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. tries his foot at launching a soccer ball downfield during skills competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan players Jared Wangler, Maurice Hurst Jr. and
Buy Photo
Michigan players Jared Wangler, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Michigan quarterback John O'Korn exchange gifts of jerseys with AS Roma players Kevin Strootman, Maxim Gonalons and Umar Sadiq after the competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Michigan head
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, wearing a Roma jersey given to him by the team, talk after the competition.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shows off his
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shows off his AS Roma jersey given to him by the team after a skills competition between the two teams.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — AS Roma’s Dutch international midfielder Kevin Strootman relishes a challenge more than most, which is perhaps why he took Monday’s skills competition with Michigan football players a little more earnest.

    When the lithe 6-foot-1 thunderous tackling soccer player muffed a JUGs machine delivered punt, he angrily kicked the rolling football away.

    AS Roma players accepted the Michigan invite after training at Eastern Michigan University ahead Wednesday’s International Champions Cup clash at Comerica Park.

    Later, when the visitors were declared a narrow 8.5-7 winner, football and soccer players gathered for an impromptu field goal kicking contest from 50 yards out.

    The Wolverines team was slaying the Roma contingent of Sadiq Umar, Maxime Gonalons and Strootman with a soccer ball.

    “It’s too easy for you guys,” Strootman protested. “Use that other ball,” he added, referring to the football.

    Strootman’s competitive streak caught the eye of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who was taking in the proceedings with AS Roma CEO Umberto Gandini, whom he met during UM’s trip to Rome earlier this year.

    The coach later pulled the AS Roma player aside to ask him about his recovery from two separate ACL injuries that sidelined in 2014 and in 2015.

    “I really enjoyed watching him go through the drills,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a guy who’s really overcome a lot of adversity, two ACL injuries and to make it back to the level he’s playing at right now is really impressive.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman talk about one another's sports after a skills competition Monday in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

    Strootman’s return to full fitness was instrumental in AS Roma’s buoyant Serie A campaign last season, which saw the club finish second to Juventus and gain automatic qualification for Champions League play.

    Strootman, a defensive midfielder whose uncompromising play hasn’t diminished despite the two knee injuries, had six goals in 43 appearances for the club. In May, the former PSV player signed a five-year contract to stay with Roma through 2022 until he is 32.

    Toward that end, the ICC kickoff is the steep stepping off point for the 2017-18 campaign. France’s Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday’s opponent, plays in Ligue 1, a world power. Roma faces English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on July 25 in Harrison, N.J. and Serie A-rival Juventus July 30 in Foxborough, Mass.

    “It’s good,” Strootman said. “Some players, they start a little bit late, some players they are working for like 10 days, so they are ready for the game. I think we can play some minutes. We are ready. We have to be ready before the 20th of August (Serie A season starts), so it’s good to play some friendly games against some opponents.”

    Though Strootman looked uncomfortable throwing a football left-handed (think wounded duck), he’s familiar with plying his trade in the playground of America’s pastime. AS Roma played Liverpool at Fenway Park in 2014.

    “The pitch is round so it’s difficult to play in but it is nice,” he said. “It’s a big stadium. It’s a really big stadium. We are happy to play there.”

    Strootman’s ornery playing style (he’s been likened to a Dutch Roy Keane) comes through in a brief interview. When asked about AS Roma’s influx of new players, which include Mexican international defender Hector Moreno and Turkish attacking midfielder Cengiz Under, he grows impatient.

    “I thought we are going to talk about this ...this amazing complex, what they are going to build,” Strootman said, referring Michigan’s athletic complex. “Are we going to talk about this or we going to talk about Rome?”

    loconnor@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @larryo1961

    AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Kickoff: 8 p.m. Wednesday

    Where: Comerica Park

    TV: ESPN2

    Tickets: Start at $25, available at tigers.com/soccer

    Players to watch: AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to see some of the top players
    Go through the gallery to see some of the top players from AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, by Larry O'Connor of The Detroit News. The teams play Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Comerica Park.  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    AS ROMA PLAYERS TO WATCH
    AS ROMA PLAYERS TO WATCH  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Federico Fazio, D: The 6-foot-5 Argentinian is a force
    Federico Fazio, D: The 6-foot-5 Argentinian is a force to be reckoned with in the air and quite physical when it comes to man marking. He started 35 matches for AS Roma last season.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Kostas Manolas, D: The former Olympiacos FC fullback
    Kostas Manolas, D: The former Olympiacos FC fullback is deemed to be one of the elite defenders in Europe. He started in 32 matches last season.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Leandro Castan, D: The Brazilian fullback spent last
    Leandro Castan, D: The Brazilian fullback spent last season on loan to Torino after returning from brain surgery two years ago to correct a cavernoma -- a cluster of abnormal blood vessels. He played in 14 matches for the Granata last season.  Getty Images, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Daniele De Rossi, M: The mercurial midfielder has
    Daniele De Rossi, M: The mercurial midfielder has won two Coppa Italias (2006, 2008) and an Italian Super Cup (2007) in 14 years with the Giallorossi. He was a key member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup winning squad.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Edin Dzeko, F: The Bosnian talisman made his name at
    Edin Dzeko, F: The Bosnian talisman made his name at Manchester City, where he scored an impressive 72 goals in 189 matches. His prolific ways followed to Rome, where he slotted home 29 goals in 37 matches last season.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Hector Moreno, D: AS Roma slapped down 5.7 million
    Hector Moreno, D: AS Roma slapped down 5.7 million euros ($6.53 million) for the Mexican international central defender from PSV Eindhoven. The Culiacán native will be the first Mexican to play for the Giallorossi.  Yuri Kadobnov/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Kevin Strootman, M: The 27-year-old captain of the
    Kevin Strootman, M: The 27-year-old captain of the Dutch national team is a stalwart of the Giallorossi midfield, where his versatility enables him to play all positions. He played in 33 matches last season, starting in 31.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Stephan El Shaarawy, F: Nicknamed “The Pharaoh” due
    Stephan El Shaarawy, F: Nicknamed “The Pharaoh” due to his Egyptian ancestry on his father’s side, the Italian national team member can operate as a lone striker or in the wide left role. The former AC Milan product had eight goals in 32 matches last season for Roma.  Marco Rosi, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Alisson Becker, GK: Brazilian shot-stopper ascends
    Alisson Becker, GK: Brazilian shot-stopper ascends to the No. 1 role after Wojciech Szczesny returned to Arsenal. A bulk of his appearances (10) last season came during Roma’s Europa League campaign.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Juan Jesus, D: Another of Roma's Brazilian connection,
    Juan Jesus, D: Another of Roma's Brazilian connection, the former Internacional standout played in 20 matches last season.  Maurizio Lagana, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Bruno Peres, D: The Brazilian fullback started 24 matches
    Bruno Peres, D: The Brazilian fullback started 24 matches for Giallorossi last season and is known for his uncompromising defensive style. He can defuse a situation with a well-placed long ball or by dribbling out of traffic.  Paolo Bruno, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN PLAYERS TO WATCH
    PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN PLAYERS TO WATCH  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Adrien Rabiot, M: A defensive midfielder with extensive
    Adrien Rabiot, M: A defensive midfielder with extensive experience for a 22-year-old, the French international had four goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last season. He’s also a deft passer as a 90 percent efficiency rate suggests.  Franck Fife, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Angel Di Maria, M: The shifty-footed Argentinian has
    Angel Di Maria, M: The shifty-footed Argentinian has found a home in Paris after an unsettled spell at Manchester United. He had six goals and seven assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances and added four Champion League goals last season.  Clive Rose, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Blaise Matuidi, M; A stout central midfielder, the
    Blaise Matuidi, M; A stout central midfielder, the Toulouse native strips the ball from opponents’ feet with no apologies as six yellow cards would indicate. The 30-year-old had seven goals and five assists in all competitions last season.  Shaun Botterill, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Dani Alves, D: Les Rouge-et-Bleu landed the Brazilian
    Dani Alves, D: Les Rouge-et-Bleu landed the Brazilian right back on a free transfer from Juventus where he had two goals in 15 appearances. He reportedly chose PSG over former boss Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City due to the Parisian club’s heavy Brazilian contingent.  Thomas Samson/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Edinson Cavani, F: The Uruguayan is one of the game’s
    Edinson Cavani, F: The Uruguayan is one of the game’s premier poachers, bagging 35 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games for PSG last season. The 30-year-old also had eight goals in eight Champion League matches and another six in domestic cup competitions.  Franck Fife/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Kevin Trapp, G: The German shot-stopper has solidified
    Kevin Trapp, G: The German shot-stopper has solidified his No. 1 standing with consistent performances since signing with the Parisian club from Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2015. Last season, he posted a 0.54 goals-against average and 14 shutouts in 24 Ligue 1 matches.  Clive Brunskill, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Layvin Kurzawa, D: The French international supplied
    Layvin Kurzawa, D: The French international supplied a goal in PSG’s 4-1 Trophee des Champions victory over Lyon last season. Yet, the left back will just as likely to be remembered for the own goal in the 6-1 Champions League thumping by Barcelona where the Parisians chucked away a 4-0 advantage in the return leg.  Franck Pennant/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Lucas Moura, M: The right wing is being linked to Manchester
    Lucas Moura, M: The right wing is being linked to Manchester United, where Jose Mourinho would like to take advantage of the Brazilian’s speed and productivity, which saw him score 12 goals and assist on five more in Ligue 1 action last season for PSG.  Miguel Medina/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Marco Verratti, M: The creative playmaker has prospered
    Marco Verratti, M: The creative playmaker has prospered in the French capital where he’s contributed five goals in 134 appearances since joining 2012 from hometown club in Italy’s Serie B Pescara.  Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Marquinhos, D: The Brazilian center back has proven
    Marquinhos, D: The Brazilian center back has proven his worth when he signed from AS Roma for a princely sum of 31.4 million euros ($41.07 million) in 2013. He had three goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances to go along with an incisive 94 percent passing rate last season.  Julian Finney, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Thiago Motta, M: The 34-year-old veteran has represented
    Thiago Motta, M: The 34-year-old veteran has represented both Brazil and Italy, but it’s his versatility in midfield, where a physical and combative (10 yellows, 1 red card) style can change the tempo of a match, that’s truly become his hallmark.  Mike Hewitt, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Thiago Silva, D: The Brazilian central defender is
    Thiago Silva, D: The Brazilian central defender is considered at the top of his craft. The former Fluminense star possesses the speed, passing ability, leadership qualities and, when necessary, a lethal right-footed shot of a preeminent backliner. He had six goals in 40 appearances for PSG last season.  Miguel Medina/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Thomas Meunier, D: The Belgian right back enjoyed a
    Thomas Meunier, D: The Belgian right back enjoyed a productive debut season, making 18 Ligue 1 and eight Champion League appearances with PSG after joining on a four-year deal from Club Brugge. His first goal came in CL in a 2-1 victory over Basel in group play.  Julian Finney, Getty Images
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE