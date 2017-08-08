Detroit City FC defender Zach Bock and midfielder Cyrus Saydee were selected to All-National Premier Soccer League First Team in an online vote of supporters and media.
Bock, who plays at Western Michigan, started in 12 regular-season matches for Le Rouge and had an assist in 1,041 minutes of play. Saydee, a five-year member of the club, started 14 of 15 regular-season contests, depositing three goals and adding five assists.
DCFC made it to the NPSL national semifinal round where it lost to Midland-Odessa on 4-2 penalty kicks last Saturday before a record crowd of 7,533 at Keyworth Saturday.
AFC Ann Arbor defender Tendai Jirara and DCFC forward Shawn Lawson (team-high nine goals in 15 matches) received All-NPSL second team honors while Ann Arbor defender Jimmy Fiscus and Detroit goalkeeper Fernando Pina made All-NPSL third team. The online vote took place July 28-30.
First Team All-NPSL
GK Andrew Weber, FC Arizona
D Jamal Lis-Simmons, Kingston Stockade FC
D Danny Dunleavy, Inter Nashville FC
D Zach Bock, Detroit City FC
D Ricardo Guerra, CD Aguiluchos USA
M Isaac Nana Addai, Boston City FC
M Cyrus Saydee, Detroit City FC
M Liam Collins, Inter Nashville FC
F Jade Johnson, Dakota Fusion FC
F Alessandro Canale, Orange County FC
F Amani Walker, Albion SC PROS
Second Team All-NPSL
GK Steve Skonieczny, Kingston Stockade FC
D Jon Guse, FC Arizona
D Gonnie Ben-Tal, Duluth FC
D Arian Lekaj, Elm City Express
D Tendai Jirira, AFC Ann Arbor
M Connor Gordon, Orange County FC
M Tate Robertson, Dayton Dynamo
M Alex VonHolle, Midland-Odessa FC
F Simon Rawnsley, CD Aguiluchos USA
F Kyle Farrar, Duluth FC
F Shawn Lawson, Detroit City FC
Third Team All-NPSL
GK Fernando Piña, Detroit City FC
D Paulo Henrique, Boston City FC
D Soren Yuhaschek, Chattanooga FC
D Jimmy Fiscus, AFC Ann Arbor
D Joseph Cervantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros
M Michael Bryant, Orange County FC
M Luis Mendoza, TSF FC
M Ezequiel Tejera, Miami United FC
F Victor Cardoso, Miami Fusion FC
F Tavoy Morgan, Elm City Express
F Jonathan Evans, New Orleans Jesters
Fourth Team All-NPSL
GK William Banahene, Rochester Lancers
D Daniel Navarro, Miami United
D Jordan Dunstan, Chattanooga FC
D Jacob Schindler, Rochester Lancers
D James Togbah, FC Wichita
M Martin Browne, Minneapolis City SC
M Fabian Lifka, Brooklyn Italians SC
M Gabriel Viola, Little Rock Rangers
F Shaquille Saunchez, Elm City Express
F Raphael Araujo, New Jersey Copa FC
F Jamie O’Grady, Midland-Odessa FC
