Detroit City FC defender Zach Bock made All-NPSL First Team in a vote of supporters and media. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit City FC defender Zach Bock and midfielder Cyrus Saydee were selected to All-National Premier Soccer League First Team in an online vote of supporters and media.

Bock, who plays at Western Michigan, started in 12 regular-season matches for Le Rouge and had an assist in 1,041 minutes of play. Saydee, a five-year member of the club, started 14 of 15 regular-season contests, depositing three goals and adding five assists.

DCFC made it to the NPSL national semifinal round where it lost to Midland-Odessa on 4-2 penalty kicks last Saturday before a record crowd of 7,533 at Keyworth Saturday.

AFC Ann Arbor defender Tendai Jirara and DCFC forward Shawn Lawson (team-high nine goals in 15 matches) received All-NPSL second team honors while Ann Arbor defender Jimmy Fiscus and Detroit goalkeeper Fernando Pina made All-NPSL third team. The online vote took place July 28-30.

First Team All-NPSL

GK Andrew Weber, FC Arizona

D Jamal Lis-Simmons, Kingston Stockade FC

D Danny Dunleavy, Inter Nashville FC

D Zach Bock, Detroit City FC

D Ricardo Guerra, CD Aguiluchos USA

M Isaac Nana Addai, Boston City FC

M Cyrus Saydee, Detroit City FC

M Liam Collins, Inter Nashville FC

F Jade Johnson, Dakota Fusion FC

F Alessandro Canale, Orange County FC

F Amani Walker, Albion SC PROS

Second Team All-NPSL

GK Steve Skonieczny, Kingston Stockade FC

D Jon Guse, FC Arizona

D Gonnie Ben-Tal, Duluth FC

D Arian Lekaj, Elm City Express

D Tendai Jirira, AFC Ann Arbor

M Connor Gordon, Orange County FC

M Tate Robertson, Dayton Dynamo

M Alex VonHolle, Midland-Odessa FC

F Simon Rawnsley, CD Aguiluchos USA

F Kyle Farrar, Duluth FC

F Shawn Lawson, Detroit City FC

Third Team All-NPSL

GK Fernando Piña, Detroit City FC

D Paulo Henrique, Boston City FC

D Soren Yuhaschek, Chattanooga FC

D Jimmy Fiscus, AFC Ann Arbor

D Joseph Cervantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros

M Michael Bryant, Orange County FC

M Luis Mendoza, TSF FC

M Ezequiel Tejera, Miami United FC

F Victor Cardoso, Miami Fusion FC

F Tavoy Morgan, Elm City Express

F Jonathan Evans, New Orleans Jesters

Fourth Team All-NPSL

GK William Banahene, Rochester Lancers

D Daniel Navarro, Miami United

D Jordan Dunstan, Chattanooga FC

D Jacob Schindler, Rochester Lancers

D James Togbah, FC Wichita

M Martin Browne, Minneapolis City SC

M Fabian Lifka, Brooklyn Italians SC

M Gabriel Viola, Little Rock Rangers

F Shaquille Saunchez, Elm City Express

F Raphael Araujo, New Jersey Copa FC

F Jamie O’Grady, Midland-Odessa FC