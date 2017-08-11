Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores is playing for a trip to the Little League World Series today.

Michigan’s representative advanced to the regional final in Westfield, Indiana, with an 11-3 victory over Hamilton, Ohio. Grosse Pointe sealed the victory with a five-run fifth.

Jack Jones had three hits and three RBIs for the winners, and Jordan Arseneau and two hits and two RBIs.

Matthew Greene went five innings and struck out 10 for the victory.

Grosse Pointe, which avenged an earlier 10-2 loss to Ohio, will play Hillsdale, Illinois, for the title at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.