Buy Photo Michigan players wait for teammate Jordan Arseneau to come home after he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning Saturday to rally to a 6-3 victory over Illinois-Hinsdale at Westfield, Indiana, and win the final of the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Regional.

Grosse Pointe advances to the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which begins Thursday.

Hinsdale held a 2-1 lead through four innings before Grosse Pointe erupted with five runs in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Jordan Aseneau's two-run run homer was the big blast in the inning.

"That was kind of the big knockout punch that we needed," Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill said.

Joseph Wisniewski had two hits and two RBIs for Grosse Pointe and Jack Jones had two hits.

Will Pflaum pitched four innings and struck out four.

The team will leave by bus for Williamsport on Monday, said Hill, who is in his sixth year of coaching the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team. Players will be fitted with uniforms and meet with ESPN representatives when they arrive.

Grosse Pointe advanced out of the loser's bracket, posting wins over Indiana-New Albany, Kentucky-Lexington Eastern and Ohio-West Side after dropping the opener to Ohio. Hill said he knew he had a good group of players at the start, but the team has exceeded expectations.

"Our biggest goal at the beginning of the season was to win the state title," he said.