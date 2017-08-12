Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores advances to Little League World Series
Let the celebration begin as Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores
Let the celebration begin as Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores first baseman Adam Ayrault gets the last out of the game, sending Michigan to the Little League World Series, beating Illinois 6-3, at the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Region Tournament championship game at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, on Aug. 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan readies for a catch as Grosse
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan readies for a catch as Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Drew Hill successfully slides into second safe in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan tags Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan tags Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Drew Hill but is too late and Hill is safe at second in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Joe Boggs is tagged out at home by Grosse
Illinois' Joe Boggs is tagged out at home by Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Ryan Jones in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Drew Hill throws in the
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Drew Hill throws in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Charllie Bergin celebrates after scoring
Illinois' Charllie Bergin celebrates after scoring in the second inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A young fan gets a good vantage point, climbing up
A young fan gets a good vantage point, climbing up a light post in left field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Will Pflaum comes in during the third inning
Pitcher Will Pflaum comes in during the third inning to replace starter Drew Hill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Braden Campbell bunts in
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Braden Campbell bunts in the third inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Joe Boggs celebrates after getting Grosse
Illinois' Joe Boggs celebrates after getting Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores out at first to end the third inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Matthew Greene puts up
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Matthew Greene puts up a double to start the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores families and fans cheer
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores families and fans cheer on their team during their victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Ryan Jones watches from
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Ryan Jones watches from the dugout during Michigan's turn at bat.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jordan Arseneau connects for a two-run homer to put
Jordan Arseneau connects for a two-run homer to put Michigan up for good at 6-2 in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Evan Phillips gives Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores'
Illinois' Evan Phillips gives Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Jordan Arseneau a hand slap as he passes second after connecting for a two-run homer to put Michigan up for good at 6-2 in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan players wait for teammate Jordan Arseneau
Michigan players wait for teammate Jordan Arseneau to come home after he hit a two-run bomb in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Evan Phillips drops his head after bobbling
Illinois' Evan Phillips drops his head after bobbling and losing a ball for a Michigan base hit in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Joey Randazzo and Will
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Joey Randazzo and Will Pflaum celebrate an out in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Charlie Bergin doesn't like the out at first
Illinois' Charlie Bergin doesn't like the out at first by Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Adam Ayrault in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Will Pflaum pitches in the sixth inning.
Pitcher Will Pflaum pitches in the sixth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Adam Ayrault and Will Pflaum
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Adam Ayrault and Will Pflaum begin the celebration after the 6-3 victory over Illinois.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Tommy Schoeck and teammates
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Tommy Schoeck and teammates celebrate their victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Jordan Arseneau and Joseph
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Jordan Arseneau and Joseph Wisniewski celebrate after their 6-3 victory to put them in the Little League World Series.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Chase Reinhard and Braden
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Chase Reinhard and Braden Campbell celebrate after their 6-3 victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill celebrates
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill celebrates with his team after the victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill comes off
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill comes off the field after the victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Just like the big leaguers, Ryan Jones and brother
Just like the big leaguers, Ryan Jones and brother Jack Jones sign autographs to young fans after the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lisa Arseneau, holding a huge picture of son Jordan
Lisa Arseneau, holding a huge picture of son Jordan Arseneaus' head, as she gives him a big kiss after Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores representing Michigan beat Illinois, 6-3, sending them to the Little League World Series.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning Saturday to rally to a 6-3 victory over Illinois-Hinsdale at Westfield, Indiana, and win the final of the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Regional.

    Grosse Pointe advances to the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which begins Thursday.

    Hinsdale held a 2-1 lead through four innings before Grosse Pointe erupted with five runs in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Jordan Aseneau's two-run run homer was the big blast in the inning.

    "That was kind of the big knockout punch that we needed," Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill said.

    Joseph Wisniewski had two hits and two RBIs for Grosse Pointe and Jack Jones had two hits.

    Will Pflaum pitched four innings and struck out four.

    The team will leave by bus for Williamsport on Monday, said Hill, who is in his sixth year of coaching the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team. Players will be fitted with uniforms and meet with ESPN representatives when they arrive.

    Grosse Pointe advanced out of the loser's bracket, posting wins over Indiana-New Albany, Kentucky-Lexington Eastern and Ohio-West Side after dropping the opener to Ohio. Hill said he knew he had a good group of players at the start, but the team has exceeded expectations.

    "Our biggest goal at the beginning of the season was to win the state title," he said.

