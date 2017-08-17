The Great Lakes region team from Grosse Pointe participates in the opening ceremony of the 2017 Little League World Series tournament Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

The stage is set for the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League team.

The Little League World Series begins Thursday with 16 teams vying for the championship, including Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores, representing the Great Lakes Region.

The Michigan team will play the Southwest Region champion, Lufkin, Texas, at 7 p.m. in Williamsport, Pa. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores earned a berth in the Little League World Series with a 6-3 victory last weekend over Illinois-Hinsdale in the Great Lakes Region championship.

