The stage is set for the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League team.
The Little League World Series begins Thursday with 16 teams vying for the championship, including Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores, representing the Great Lakes Region.
The Michigan team will play the Southwest Region champion, Lufkin, Texas, at 7 p.m. in Williamsport, Pa. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores earned a berth in the Little League World Series with a 6-3 victory last weekend over Illinois-Hinsdale in the Great Lakes Region championship.
MORE COVERAGE
Grosse Pointe advances to Little League World Series
‘Quite a ride’: Grosse Pointe Little League team set for big stage
Grosse Pointe defies odds, enjoys ride to World Series
Little League World Series schedule
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs