It was a consolation game, but Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores earned its first victory in Little League World Series competition on Monday, beating Italy 11-7 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
It is the first victory for Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores in three trips to the LLWS.
Grosse Pointe fell behind 6-0 in the first inning but scored seven runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead.
Both teams scored in the second before Grosse Pointe put it away with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Tommy Shoeck had three hits for Grosse Pointe and Jordan Arsenault had three RBIs.
