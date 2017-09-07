Dennis Rodman played seven seasons for the Detroit Pistons. (Photo: Bob Galbraith / Associated Press)

Detroit — Dennis Rodman might be too busy brokering peace between the United States and North Korea. Or he might just not be all that interested in being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Who really knows?

In any event, hall of fame officials have yet to receive word from Rodman’s camp whether he will attend the Sept. 15 induction ceremony at the Max M. Fisher Music Center.

If he doesn’t attend, his induction will be postponed at least a year, until he can attend, if he ever attends. Rodman, 56, the eccentric former Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy,” made news this week for his offer to help calm the tensions between his supposed buddy, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, and his former “Celebrity Apprentice” boss, U.S. president Donald Trump.

Rodman headlines an original class of eight Michigan Sports HOF inductees, a class that would be down to seven without him — and one that already is down to seven with him.

Dean Look, a Lansing native who played quarterback at Michigan State and played in the NFL and briefly in Major League Baseball, has informed Hall officials he can’t attend this year. That means Look, who also was an NFL referee and worked three Super Bowls, will have induction postponed until 2018.

There is precedence for an induction to be delayed. Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter, of Kalamazoo, was inducted in 2016, after plane troubles prevented him from attending his original induction ceremony, in 2015.

The other members of the 2017 class include: Author Mitch Albom, Jon Jansen (Clawson, UM football, NFL), Greg Kampe (Oakland men’s basketball), Jim Leyland (Tigers), Andre Rison (Flint, MSU football, NFL) and Jalen Rose (Detroit, UM, NBA).

Doors open at 6, with the ceremony taking place from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are still available, range in price from $25 to $225, and can be purchased at dso.org.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984