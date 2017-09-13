Jemele Hill (Photo: Joe Murphy, NBAE/Getty Images)



Two days after ESPN anchor and Detroit native Jemele Hill made national headlines by calling President Trump a "white supremacist," the White House responded — and called for her firing.

At a White House briefing Wednesday, Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Hill's comment "outrageous" and a "fireable offense."

“That is one of the more outrageous comments that anybody could make and certainly is something that is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said, according to comments published by The Hill.

ESPN has not immediately responded to the White House's statement.

Hill, 41, attended Mumford High School and Michigan State, before working at the Detroit Free Press. She currently co-anchors the 6 p.m. "SportsCenter," alongside Michael Smith. Before ascending to the "SportsCenter" chair in February, Hill and Smith co-hosted "His & Hers" on weekday mornings.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Hill has not returned a message from The News requesting comment.

A series of tweets on Monday, Sept. 11, drew the ire of many — and eventually the White House.

On Tuesday, ESPN issued a statement calling the tweets "inappropriate," and saying Hill recognizes that. ESPN said Hill was reprimanded, but the details of such punishment have not been shared.

ESPN has been criticized for months for how often their employees feel free to share their political opinions. With the political scene reaching a fever pitch, thanks in large part to the nastiness of the Hillary Clinton-Trump presidential campaign, ESPN created new employee guidelines for discussing politics in a public arena, though it stopped far short of prohibiting such dialogue.

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017

Specifically, ESPN has told hard-news reporters to keep their opinions to themselves, but are much more lax with analysts and those who provide an opinion. While hosting "SportsCenter" used to be a "news" job, it has evolved over the years, and especially under Hill and Smith, who have been encouraged to tackle the issues of the day, and not always just sports, from a more analytical standpoint.

Many news outlets are dealing with the same issues with employees, even sports employees, who struggle with the old "stick to sports" rules.

Hill has also worked for the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer and the Orlando Sentinel.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hill's tweets about Trump have not been deleted.

