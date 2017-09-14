Michigan Sports Hall of Fame plagues, such as this of Ernie Harwell, are slowly finding homes across Detroit. (Photo: Courtesy of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame)

Detroit — There is no progress to report in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s long search for a permanent home.

But the Hall’s inductee plaques — about 270 in all — are slowly taking up residence in locations throughout Detroit, with the goal of spreading them throughout the state in the coming weeks and months.

Nearly 30 of the plaques have found temporary homes, at Detroit Mercy, Wayne State and the Detroit Athletic Club, with 33 more set to be displayed within the next few weeks at Ford Field, said Jordan Field, a member of the Hall of Fame’s board.

Until the relocation project started two years ago, the plaques had been stored unceremoniously in an area warehouse.

“(It) continues to be a work in progress,” said Field, who works for the Tigers.

The Hall of Fame will induct at least six more members Friday night at The Max M. Fisher Music Center, among them Mitch Albom, Jon Jansen, Greg Kampe, Jim Leyland, Andre Rison and Jalen Rose. Hall officials haven’t heard from ex-Pistons Bad Boy Dennis Rodman, so he’s not expected to attend. He’ll have until 2018 to accept his induction. Also unable to attend is Dean Look, a Lansing native and former Michigan State football and baseball player and NFL referee. He will go in with the 2018 class, instead.

Doors open for Friday night’s ceremony at 6, with the inductions starting at 7. Tickets remain and run from $25 to $225.

The Hall of Fame’s plaque relocation project began as a board initiative in late 2015, following the departure of executive director Jim Stark.

The first plaque to be “loaned” out — the Hall owns the plaques, and the interested hosts are “leasing” them for nominal fees — was Spencer Haywood’s, placed at Detroit Mercy’s Calihan Hall in January 2016.

Since then, Wayne State has leased some, including Ernie Harwell’s which is placed at new Harwell Field on campus, and the Detroit Athletic Club, which has set up a shrine on its seventh floor. Among the plaques at the DAC include Ty Cobb, Fielding Yost, Sam Crawford, Henry Ford, Dave Bing, Walter Hagen and Bill Laimbeer, among several others.

“It fits in really well,” said board member Matt Friedman, speaking of the DAC display.

Field said the Hall of Fame is in discussion with the Pistons, Tigers, Red Wings, Oakland Hills Country Club, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan about opportunities to have plaques displayed in their locales.

MSHOF induction ceremony

When: Friday night

Where: The Max M. Fisher Music Ceremony

Inductees: Mitch Albom, Jon Jansen, Greg Kampe, Jim Leyland, Dean Look*, Andre Rison, Dennis Rodman**, Jalen Rose

Schedule: Doors open at 6; ceremony starts at 7 and continues through 9

Tickets: $25 to $225; available online at mshof.org

* Can’t attend, will be inducted in 2018; ** Not expected to attend

