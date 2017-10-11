Buy Photo Rock Ventures and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert (center) is teaming with Pistons owner Tom Gores in an attempt to bring an MLS franchise to Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The United States Patent & Trademark Office has rejected the request by Tom Gores and Dan Gilbert to secure the rights to “Detroit City Soccer Club.”

In a letter sent Wednesday by a government lawyer to Palace Sports & Entertainment, the decision was made because “Detroit City Soccer Club” is too similar to “Detroit City Football Club,” the wildly popular semi-professional team that plays its matches in Hamtramck.

DCFC fans — most of whom aren’t on board with Gilbert and Gores’ bid to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to Detroit — celebrated the decision on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the lengthy letter from the government attorney to PS&E, it’s declared that “soccer club” is generic enough and acceptable, but “Detroit City” is the problem point. A message left with examining attorney Edward Fennessy wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday. A message left with a Pistons spokesman also wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

Gores and Gilbert, who will learn in December if they are getting one of the next two MLS expansion franchises, might have seen this decision coming.

On Sept. 27, PS&E applied for the trademark rights to “Motor City Soccer Club.”

Last year, PS&E began acquiring website domain names in varying forms of “Detroit City Soccer Club,” all of which when typed in to the browser rerouted you to the PS&E homepage. Those websites still reroute you there, to the new website, 313presents.com, the new joint entertainment venture set up by PS&E and Olympia Entertainment.

Pistons spokesman Kevin Grigg previously told The News that no MLS team name has been chosen, because no MLS team has been awarded.

It’s widely believed Detroit is one of four cities seriously in the running to land an expansion franchise when two new cities are announced at the MLS Cup in December.

Gores and Gilbert, both billionaire NBA owners, appear to be making progress in acquiring the failed-jail site in Greektown, which is their preferred location of a $1billion mixed-use development that would include a new soccer arena as well as high-rise buildings.

