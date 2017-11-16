Matt Shepard (Photo: Twitter)

More than seven months after the plug was pulled on his longtime, sports-talk radio show, Matt Shepard is preparing for a comeback on WDFN 1130-AM.

Shepard will relaunch his show, “Shep, Shower ‘N’ Shave,” this Monday, and it will air weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. The goal is to eventually get the show on stations all across the state, and there are discussions about a statewide television component, too.

“We’re excited to have Matt back on WDFN,” said Tony Travatto, senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia/Detroit, in a statement released Thursday. “Nobody in Detroit sports radio has more access to what’s really happening in the locker rooms than Matt.”

Shepard began hosting his morning show on WDFN in 2001, before it was canceled in late April amid a deep round of iHeartMedia budget cuts.

Since, Shepard has launched a podcast — that’s where the show’s new name comes from — with his son, Chad, that aired three days a week. He also has continued his work on Fox Sports Detroit, and as the radio voice of Michigan basketball and Eastern Michigan football, among other ventures, including with the Big Ten Network.

Shepard’s niche is sticking almost exclusively to sports, while the competition — namely, at 97.1 The Ticket, the only round-the-clock sports station in the Detroit market — often drifts away from sports.

“It will have my kind of talk-show format,” Shepard said. “While some shows focus on politics, or entertainment or the mayoral race in Detroit, I like talking sports. I know Michigan sports and this show will be the perfect place for listeners to have that discussion. I want to interact with the fans and let them express their feelings, fair, unfair, right or wrong.

“I will have the coaches and players on my show as I always have to give listeners all sides to the stories.”

The show will originate from the old Farmington Hills studios, but in December, Shepard, 52, will move to the new OnStar Studios in the Renaissance Center downtown.

This will be the only locally produced sports show on WDFN, which also airs the Grand Rapids-based “Big Drew & Jim” show in the afternoons.

