USA Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform pose on the podium of the Ice Dance. (Photo: Jean-Pierre Clatot / Getty Images)

Madison Chock of Novi and Evan Bates of Ann Arbor won the silver medal in ice dancing in the Internationaux de France Saturday in Grenoble, France, and qualified for next month’s Grand Prix final.

Chock and Bates had a score of 181.85. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2015 and 2016 world champions, took the gold medal (201.98).

The Grand Prix final is Dec. 7-10 in Nagoya, Japan.

Chock and Bates are still vying for a bertn in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, in February.