Max Holloway (top) battles Jose Aldo during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Detroit — He was smiling before the fight, he was smiling during the fight, and you can be certain that Max Holloway will be flashing an enormous grin long after knocking out Jose Aldo during Saturday night’s UFC 218 main event rematch at Little Caesars Arena.

In the first round, Aldo reminded the world why he held the featherweight belt for seven years.

Holloway exited the first round with a plus-2 strike differential, but Aldo was landing strikes — a majority of them headshots — at a 34-percent clip compared to Holloway’s 19.

Holloway continued to outstrike his opponent in the second round, but despite being significantly bloodied, Aldo was having success with heavy strikes to the head. He was throwing punches with knockout potential, including a chaotic exchange to end round 2 that signified he just might have a chance to earn his title back.

The champion separated from his challenger in round 3.

He threw combo after combo to back the Brazilian into a corner in the round’s final minute. From there, Holloway rained punches to every area of Aldo’s upper body, bloodying the Brazilian and taking him to the ground, where he finished the job with consecutive hammer fists.

On the undercard, if there was any doubt that Francis Ngannou was ‘for real,’ he ended that conversation at 1:42 of the first round in his matchup with No. 1 heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem.

He landed ten punches to Overeem’s two, knocking the legend out in devastating style to presumably earn a title shot against Stipe Miocic.

In what many predicted as fight-of-the-night, a swift knee from Eddie Alvarez connected with the jaw of a down-looking Justin Gaethje at 3:59 in the third round, putting the young star to sleep and sending his first professional loss to bed with him.

Alvarez strayed from his plan to wound Gaethje with leg kicks, throwing headshots his opponent’s way at an 85-percent clip. The men traded blows at a similar rate early on, but the veteran delivered crisp strikes on a more consistent basis throughout, boasting a plus-36 strike differential in the latter two rounds.

To kick off the pay-per-view TV portion of the card, Tecia Torres defeated Michelle Waterson via unanimous decision.

The bout between Henry Cejudo and Anthony Pettis lacked a certain luster, as a majority of fans were happy to turn their attention to a floor-level fan fight that occurred in the final two minutes of the third round.

Cejudo defeated Pettis via unanimous decision. He efficiently worked his opponent on the canvas, controlling 9:35 of the fight and landing over twice the number of strikes.

Yancy Medeiros and Alex Oliveira made their case for fight-of-the-year with a three-round battle in prelims that was so reciprocally violent, both men hugged to start rounds two and three. Medeiros defeated Oliveira via knockout.

“Thank you to Oliveira,” Medeiros said. “He’s a cowboy and we all know that cowboys are tough; he proved it in that fight.”

Two Michigan natives also competed during the prelims: Amanda Cooper of Bath defeated Angela Magana via second round TKO, and Drakkar Klose of Kalamazoo was defeated by David Teymur via unanimous decision.

“It was very therapeutic to win like this in my hometown,” Cooper said. “It showed me that all I need to worry about is growing and being the best fighter I can be.”

Prelims

Paul Felder (15-3-0) defeated Charles Oliveira (22-8-0) via second round TKO.

Yancy Medeiros (15-4-0) defeated Alex Oliveira (17-4-1) via third round TKO.

David Taymur (7-1-0) defeated Drakkar Klose (8-1-1) via unanimous decision.

Felice Herrig (14-6-0) defeated Cortney Casey (7-5-0) via split decision.

Early prelims

Amanda Cooper (4-3-0) defeated Angela Magana (11-9-0) via second round TKO.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (8-1-0) defeated Sabah Homasi (11-7-0) via first round TKO.

Dominick Reyes (8-0-0) defeated Jeremy Kimball (15-7-0) via first round submission.

Justin Willis (6-1) defeated Allen Crowder (9-3) via first round knockout.