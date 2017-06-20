People looking for work online will see a very different Google from now on. The Alphabet Inc. unit is introducing a new job search feature, a move that could keep visitors on its own website for longer, rather than sending them to other recruiting sites.

Google is kicking off the feature by working with online rivals, like Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn and Facebook Inc., as well as leading job sites such as CareerBuilder, Glassdoor Inc. and Randstad’s Monster Worldwide.

Previously, Google search queries, such as “retail jobs,” produced a list of links to websites like Glassdoor and Indeed. People would click on one of the top links and go to their chosen site.

Google’s new feature will list single job postings in a box above traditional web search results. The information will come from the websites of job search specialists like Glassdoor and LinkedIn, and directly from the career sections of many other company websites.

Google doesn’t charge for this exposure, and it doesn’t pay for the data. Job seekers will click on the new listings and Google will show more information about the position. A “Read More” button will take them to the job site or mobile app where the listing originated.

By tweaking its powerful search engine, Google will inject uncertainty into the business models of job aggregation websites. One example shared by the company showed a retail associate job with Ross Stores Inc. below a retail sales associate position at hardware retailer Rockler Companies.

The Ross opportunity was from that retailer’s own career site, while the Rockler opening was from job listing provider ZipRecruiter. That could encourage companies to list fewer jobs on recruiting sites, where they often have to pay.

Google has made similar alterations for queries on travel, local services like restaurants and home services, keeping more of the web experience inside its search site.

The latest changes will improve people’s online job search experience, stripping out expired jobs, duplicate listings and irrelevant information, said Nick Zakrasek, product manager for the new service.

“Job posting information is unlike any other information that’s on the web,” he added. “Every job posting looks like something that your mom’s blog posted yesterday.”

The service will also highlight job postings near the searchers and list travel times, pulling from the personal information Google collects about its users. “We’re trying to inject the power of Google into this experience,” Zakrasek said.

Zakrasek said his team has no plans to include paid listings in the new job listing service.

